Being bore in this summer! Don’t worry we have some exciting strategic and racing games for you that will kill your boredom. 

Police Supercars Racing

Sun City is the city of the future, but the rising crime rate makes this place dangerous for living. Extremists block roads, criminals crash cars and hackers override the city’s automatic traffic control.

DOWNLOAD

City Racing: Easy gameplay makes those sharp turns, bends, and sudden obstacles a walk in the park. Earn money bonuses on your journey so you can buy new upgrades for your car.

City Racing

DOWNLOAD

Star Racing: It is car racing looks like in the future: shooting stars, arcing comets, nebulas and a group of neon racers leaving their rubber-mark on the twisting and turning track.

Star Racing

DOWNLOAD

Toy Defense 2

Experience the life of a true soldier in Toy Defense 2. This action-strategy game is packed with more levels, amazing new features, big selection of fighting units for each world and more battle action than ever.

Toy Defense 2

DOWNLOAD

Royal Defence

The castle needs a hero to stop a monstrous invasion in Royal Defense, an entertaining fantasy challenge for the entire family.

Royal Defence

DOWNLOAD

Supercars Racing

Enjoy dizzying races on the world’s most varied and exotic racetracks. Challenge the most desperate and ruthless racers on the planet and become the undisputed champion

Supercars Racing

DOWNLOAD

Fire and Forget

Equipped with the ultimate and most advanced governmental weapon called ‘Thunder Master III’, you are the last resort, only you can stop them… Fire and Forget is a shooting game featuring an amazing flying ‘tank’ equiped with 2 deadly weapons.

DOWNLOAD

Farmscapes

Earn money by selling fresh veggies, juicy fruits, eggs, flowers and honey from his old farm to the townspeople, and spend it on restoring the landholding back to its grandeur and beauty.

Farmscapes

DOWNLOAD

Motoracing Game

Every motocross bike is a different, with varying speeds, acceleration and handling power. Finish styling your bike by choosing a radical color scheme. Now it’s time to rev that engine and race!

DOWNLOAD

Open Karts

An international Kart driver game with your ultimate goal being to progress through 3 different championships and classes, in order to win the definitive 250cc championship !

Open Karts

DOWNLOAD

