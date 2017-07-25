1More launches Triple Driver Lightning In-Ear Headphones in India

1More a premiere consumer electronics audio company headquartered in San Diego, California has launched Triple Driver Lightning In-Ear Headphones in India.

As the first triple driver Lightning headphone ever, this MFi certified version of our industry leading multi-award winning Triple Driver In-Ear is perfect for Apple iOS (including iPhone7 *Mic is optimized for upcoming iOS update*) users who demand premium sound quality. The exclusive five-directional button allows you to make crystal clear calls, activate voice control, adjust volume, and change tracks effortlessly.

Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver deliver an extremely powerful yet intimate listening experience. Together they create a spacious and transparent feeling of having nothing between you and your music. The patented armatures work together to deliver sizzling highs and can withstand extremely high input power without distortion. They have an extended frequency range up to 40,000 Hz to reproduce high-resolution audio. Frequencies in this range add “transients”, a sonic quality normally only heard in live music. The armatures are uniquely inset with durable silicone covers for lasting performance and resilience. The patented triple layer driver with aerospace grade metal inside two outer layers of PET, a resilient polymer, greatly increases bass and midrange response time, definition, and fullness.

The high quality function matches form with a lightweight aluminum alloy body. The surfaces are precisely sand blasted and textured for aesthetic appeal and fingerprint resistance. The cable consists of interior enameled copper wrapped around Kevlar fiber to greatly increase durability and tensile strength. The surface of the cable is enhanced by TPE for softness and comfort with a final braided layer of nylon for lasting resilience and tangle resistance.

The oblique angles of these headphones align with the natural curve of the ears. Beyond comfort, the snug fit increases noise isolation, fullness, and bass. 1MORE’S commitment to a naturally balanced sound, without the harsh bass and treble boosting prevalent with other brands, produces a fully satisfying listening experience without the need for unhealthy volume levels. 1More truly want you to hear what your favorite artists intended you to hear while protecting your ears.

The price of the product is 10,999 INR. The product carry’s a 1 year warranty and is available at Amazon.in and 1MORE INDIA webstore and many leading store across India.

Product Specifications: