5 Free Stunning Android Racing Games

Games
by April 7, 2016 0 comments

Fasten your belt and enjoy these freemium racing games available at Google Play store. Enjoy ultimate drag race in the city streets with stunning graphics and addictive gameplay.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 8: Airborne is one of the popular racing game on mobile. Players can choose the career mode, unlock new rides, upgrade cars or  play live multiplayer.

Beach Buggy Blitz

Beach Buggy Blitz is a fun and full of adventure racing game where players get a chance to run their buggy along the coast of a tropical beach. Explore sun-swept beaches, secret caves, fog-shrouded swamps, ruined temples and erupting volcanoes.

CSR Racing

CSR Racing is an ultimate drag race in the city streets, featuring over 95 licensed cars, stunning graphics, addictive gameplay and intense online player vs. player competition. Upgrade your engine, fit stickier tires, and strip out weight to cut every tenth from your quarter mile time.

GT Racing 2

GT Racing 2 is a great racing game with single-player and online multiplayer options.  It offers a superb collection of real cars from over 30 manufacturers: Mercedes-Benz, Ferrari, Dodge, Nissan, Audi, Ford, and more. You can Race your way by choosing from among 4 different cameras, including a breathtaking interior view, and feast your eyes on real car designs!

Real Racing 3

Real Racing 3 is a mobile racing game which you have to play once to experienced real entertainment. Real Racing 3 features a continuously expanding roster of officially licensed tracks, a 22-car grid, and over 100 meticulously detailed cars from manufacturers like Ferrari, Porsche, Chevrolet, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Benz, Bugatti, and Audi. Plus Real-Time Multiplayer, Social Leaderboards, Time Trials, Ghost Challenges, and innovative Time Shifted Multiplayer technology, allowing you to race anyone, anytime, anywhere.

 

 

Related Tech Articles

Similar Posts From Tech Category
E-com platform G2A now available for gaming freaks in India

E-com platform G2A now available for gaming freaks in India

June 24, 2015
Video Games at 2024 Olympics: May Host eSports Tournament

Video Games at 2024 Olympics: May Host eSports Tournament

November 11, 2016
Gionee Becomes Principal Sponsor for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017

Gionee Becomes Principal Sponsor for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2017

April 4, 2017

No Comments so far

Jump into a conversation

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Your data will be safe!Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.