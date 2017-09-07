Google launches new feature for SMBs for online Business

Google has launched a feature for “Google My Business’ customers that allows business owners to manage their business listings right from Google Search. It has built a simple, easy-to-access business dashboard within Google Search. All that business owners need to do is find their business on Google Search, and complete and enhance listing, share photos and posts related to their business, and see how many views they are getting.

Businesses succeed and grow when they reach new customers online. With more than 80% of people searching the web to find local information1, it’s important to have a high quality presence that showcases what makes your business unique. When people get to know your business, they are more likely to become customers; and businesses with complete listings on Google are twice as likely to gain customer trust2, 38% more likely to attract in-store visits, and 29% more likely to see a purchase3.

Now business owners can manage their online presence right from Google Search:

Add or correct business information, post updated hours, and more.

Post on Google and stay engaged with your customers.

Share photos that make your business stand out.

See how many views your listing gets, and easily access detailed information about your listing’s performance.

Know when users upload photos of your business.

Quickly take the most important actions to complete and enhance your business listing.

How does it work?

Find your business on Google Search and you will see a new, simple menu right above the search results. If you’re not seeing the menu, make sure you’re logged in with your business account.

2. Click the edit button, and the fields you can edit will be highlighted. You can update your information and upload photos directly.