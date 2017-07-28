A10 Networks Expands Thunder Portfolio With Low-Latency Solution for Financial Applications

A10 Networks, a Secure Application Services company, broadened its Thunder Series portfolio of hardware appliances with solutions that help latency-sensitive financial institutions and enterprises overall. The portfolio additions include a solution that reduces latency and enhances security for high frequency trading (HFT) and financial environments, and two entry-level A10 Thunder Series Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) for enterprise customers.

The expansion of the A10 Thunder portfolio includes the Thunder 3745 to help financial institutions build and scale low-latency infrastructure for high-value applications and transactions that are fast, secure and resilient.

The Thunder 3745 is ideal for very low latency and low jitter applications, such as those operating on the Financial Information Exchange (FIX) and other industry protocols. The Thunder 3745 also provides security features while simultaneously providing dual Network Address Translation (NAT) services.

A10 is also adding the Thunder 940 and Thunder 1040 ADC models to its Thunder line of appliances, which are ideally suited for the secure application delivery needs of enterprise customers. The appliances offer nearly twice the performance at a lower cost than the leading competitor, providing an efficient data center design that consumes less power, cooling, and rack space.

The A10 Thunder 1040 features A10’s third-generation SSL processors that provide up to twice the performance of comparable products from competitors. The SSL processors offload compute-intensive SSL/TLS processing from web servers with highly secure and compute-intensive advanced encryption standards like Elliptical Curve Cryptography (ECC) with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS).

As businesses face the challenge of addressing current encryption and decryption needs while planning for the future, A10’s third-generation SSL processors help customers avoid the inherent performance hit resulting from SSL/TLS solutions, delivering processing power to handle the most advanced encrypted traffic generated by today’s modern applications and devices.

Solution highlights include:

A10 Thunder 3745 for Low Latency

o Mean Latency: 2-3 µs, Max Latency: 4 µs, Jitter: 1 µs, concurrent NAT translations: 128,000

o Specification highlights: SPE with FPGA, 1 RU, xx1GbE, 4x10GbE, 6 cores

o Feature highlights: DPI, L7 traffic steering, header insertion, ACLs, High-scale dual NAT

A10 Thunder 940

o Performance: 10 Gbps of application throughput

o Specification highlights: 1 RU, 5x1GbE, 4x10GbE, Intel communications processor

A10 Thunder 1040

o Performance: 15 Gbps of application throughput

o Specification highlights: 1 RU, 5x1GbE, 4x10GbE, Intel communications processor, 3rd generation SSL processor model option