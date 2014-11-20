Advice

International Women’s Day

This International Women’s Day, These Tech Companies are Ensuring Women Travel Safer on Roads

March 8, 2018

While Government bodies and law agencies aim to improve vigilance, there are technology players alongside who are also coming up with tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women ...

How can you stay safe online at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

March 7, 2018

By: Jason Hart, VP and CTO for data protection, Gemalto Next month Pyeongchang in South Korea is set to host “the most connected Olympic and Paralympic Games” to date, with millions ...

CRM trends 2018

How startups and SME’s can leverage open source CRM to increase business

February 19, 2018

By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Often CRM is looked upon as a viable tool for larger businesses and enterprises while SME’s and Start-ups often view it as a ...

Set Your GDPR Countdown Clock

February 16, 2018

Authored By: Carl Leonard, Principal Security Analyst, Forcepoint We are just three months away before the EU GDPR comes into enforcement – news that is likely to set some people’s hearts racing…and ...

Your cheat sheet to ease GST compliance

January 3, 2018

Here is a cheat sheet outlined by Ankit Agarwal, MD at Alankit, GST Suvidha Provider to help you out in GST compliance

business intelligence trends 2018, Tableau

Top 10 Business Intelligence Trends for 2018

December 29, 2017

Data is invaluable to all companies, from budding startups to global enterprises. This growing commodity is triggering organizations to deploy BI solutions that will elevate and accelerate data-driven decisions. Successful organizations are ...

learning and development, HR Trends, trends 2018

HR Trends for 2018: L&D business will boom

December 12, 2017

Ebrahim Mookhtiar, Director, Skilldom is telling about HR Trends for 2018, take a look This year HR business has done considerable measures of soul seeking about the way culture, execution and ...

4 Must Have Security Layers for The New Age Car

December 11, 2017

By Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP is telling about must have security layers for your new age car

EMF Radiation: Are You In Danger?

November 29, 2017

The electric tower, outside your home should concern you and which is all well and good. Be that as it may, did you ever stop to fuss about the radiation ...

Have You Checked Your Employee’s Social Quotient?

November 28, 2017

Hey employers have you checked the social quotient before employing. Here Rahul Belwalkar, CEO, SecUR Credentials is Rahul Belwalkar, CEO, SecUR ...

Top 10 FinTech Trends that could influence the Banking Industry

November 22, 2017

Contributed by S. Sundararajan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, i-exceed technology solutions S. Sundararajan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, i-exceed technology solutions Through ...

IoT-

5 Ways to Unleash the Potential of IoT Data

November 1, 2017

Authored By Anand Ekambaram, Tableau India With the rise of low-cost sensors, ubiquitous connectivity, and massive data volumes, the “Internet of ...

Best speakers

Easy Tips to Choose the Best speakers

October 27, 2017

By Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies India’s Festival season has begun and so has the desire of consumers to buy their most wanted consumer electronics, gadgets, and gizmos. ...

social media marketing

6 Step Guide for Social Media Marketing Success

July 20, 2017

By Sahil Chopra, CEO & Founder, iCubesWire “Social media replaces nothing, but compliments everything.” – Neal Schaffer Initially the concept of social media marketing (SMM) does not attract a lot ...

Businesses

Going Online Can Help Non-Urban Businesses Gain Customers and Grow Profits

July 11, 2017

By Jasminder Singh Gulati, Co-founder & CEO at NowFloats One undeniable trend that we are seeing across India is the extraordinary explosion in Internet adoption.  India has become the ...

Holiday on the cards? Here’s all you need to stay safe from online hacks

May 29, 2017

Planning to undertake a trip to the glittering skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi or the world class culinary scene across the electric neighborhood in San Francisco? Or even to the neighboring ...

IoT for efficiency

The next generation of technology – “IoT for efficiency and efficacy leading to better life”

May 19, 2017

By Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron IoT will usher in the next big change - it's not just letting your gadgets talk to each other - it is ...

Home Automation and IoT

Busting the Myth -Home Automation Needs to Be Planned and Implemented at Construction Stage

May 19, 2017

By Shishir Gupta, CEO at Oakter It was the sweltering summer of 2013. My friends and I decided to traverse around the city of NCR. We conducted a survey ...

Internet of Things (IoT) Technology

How to Make Your Network IoT Ready

May 18, 2017

By Mr. Subhasish Gupta, Regional Director– India &amp; SAARC, Extreme Networks Internet of Things may not exactly be a new concept for organizations. For years, technologies like M2M have ...

Best practices to keep the worms out

6 Best Practices to Keep the Worms Out

May 18, 2017

By Sanjai Gangadharan, Regional Director SAARC, A10 Networks WannaCry ransomware worm has created havoc across the globe hitting about 150 countries and over 57,000 computers. This is primarily because ...