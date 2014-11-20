HeadLines
-
Your cheat sheet to ease GST compliance0
-
Top 10 Business Intelligence Trends for 20180
-
HR Trends for 2018: L&D business will boom0
-
Have You Checked Your Employee’s Social Quotient?0
-
6 Step Guide for Social Media Marketing Success0
-
Going Online Can Help Non-Urban Businesses Gain Customers and Grow Profits0
Advice
This International Women’s Day, These Tech Companies are Ensuring Women Travel Safer on RoadsMarch 8, 2018
While Government bodies and law agencies aim to improve vigilance, there are technology players alongside who are also coming up with tech-based solutions and wearable devices that can ensure women ...
How can you stay safe online at the Winter Olympic and Paralympic GamesMarch 7, 2018
By: Jason Hart, VP and CTO for data protection, Gemalto Next month Pyeongchang in South Korea is set to host “the most connected Olympic and Paralympic Games” to date, with millions ...
How startups and SME’s can leverage open source CRM to increase businessFebruary 19, 2018
By Limesh Parekh, CEO of Enjay IT Solutions Often CRM is looked upon as a viable tool for larger businesses and enterprises while SME’s and Start-ups often view it as a ...
Set Your GDPR Countdown ClockFebruary 16, 2018
Authored By: Carl Leonard, Principal Security Analyst, Forcepoint We are just three months away before the EU GDPR comes into enforcement – news that is likely to set some people’s hearts racing…and ...
Your cheat sheet to ease GST complianceJanuary 3, 2018
Here is a cheat sheet outlined by Ankit Agarwal, MD at Alankit, GST Suvidha Provider to help you out in GST compliance
Top 10 Business Intelligence Trends for 2018December 29, 2017
Data is invaluable to all companies, from budding startups to global enterprises. This growing commodity is triggering organizations to deploy BI solutions that will elevate and accelerate data-driven decisions. Successful organizations are ...
HR Trends for 2018: L&D business will boomDecember 12, 2017
Ebrahim Mookhtiar, Director, Skilldom is telling about HR Trends for 2018, take a look This year HR business has done considerable measures of soul seeking about the way culture, execution and ...
4 Must Have Security Layers for The New Age CarDecember 11, 2017
By Sanjay Gupta, Vice President & India Country Manager, NXP is telling about must have security layers for your new age car
EMF Radiation: Are You In Danger?November 29, 2017
The electric tower, outside your home should concern you and which is all well and good. Be that as it may, did you ever stop to fuss about the radiation ...
Have You Checked Your Employee’s Social Quotient?November 28, 2017
Hey employers have you checked the social quotient before employing. Here Rahul Belwalkar, CEO, SecUR Credentials is Rahul Belwalkar, CEO, SecUR ...
Top 10 FinTech Trends that could influence the Banking IndustryNovember 22, 2017
Contributed by S. Sundararajan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, i-exceed technology solutions S. Sundararajan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, i-exceed technology solutions Through ...
5 Ways to Unleash the Potential of IoT DataNovember 1, 2017
Authored By Anand Ekambaram, Tableau India With the rise of low-cost sensors, ubiquitous connectivity, and massive data volumes, the “Internet of ...
Easy Tips to Choose the Best speakersOctober 27, 2017
By Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies India’s Festival season has begun and so has the desire of consumers to buy their most wanted consumer electronics, gadgets, and gizmos. ...
6 Step Guide for Social Media Marketing SuccessJuly 20, 2017
By Sahil Chopra, CEO & Founder, iCubesWire “Social media replaces nothing, but compliments everything.” – Neal Schaffer Initially the concept of social media marketing (SMM) does not attract a lot ...
Going Online Can Help Non-Urban Businesses Gain Customers and Grow ProfitsJuly 11, 2017
By Jasminder Singh Gulati, Co-founder & CEO at NowFloats One undeniable trend that we are seeing across India is the extraordinary explosion in Internet adoption. India has become the ...
Holiday on the cards? Here’s all you need to stay safe from online hacksMay 29, 2017
Planning to undertake a trip to the glittering skyscrapers of Abu Dhabi or the world class culinary scene across the electric neighborhood in San Francisco? Or even to the neighboring ...
The next generation of technology – “IoT for efficiency and efficacy leading to better life”May 19, 2017
By Mahesh Lingareddy, Founder and Chairman, Smartron IoT will usher in the next big change - it's not just letting your gadgets talk to each other - it is ...
Busting the Myth -Home Automation Needs to Be Planned and Implemented at Construction StageMay 19, 2017
By Shishir Gupta, CEO at Oakter It was the sweltering summer of 2013. My friends and I decided to traverse around the city of NCR. We conducted a survey ...
How to Make Your Network IoT ReadyMay 18, 2017
By Mr. Subhasish Gupta, Regional Director– India & SAARC, Extreme Networks Internet of Things may not exactly be a new concept for organizations. For years, technologies like M2M have ...
6 Best Practices to Keep the Worms OutMay 18, 2017
By Sanjai Gangadharan, Regional Director SAARC, A10 Networks WannaCry ransomware worm has created havoc across the globe hitting about 150 countries and over 57,000 computers. This is primarily because ...