Amazon Announces Availability of Amazon Echo Dot, Echo & Echo Plus In Indian Markets

Amazon has announced the accessibility and availability of Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo in India. Now, the consumers don’t require an invitation to get these amazing speakers from Amazon. They would be widely available at 350 offline retail stores in 20 cities across the nation.

All Amazon Echo devices are voice-controlled speakers. They function completely on speaker’s command. These speakers are hands-free and quick. And they are all Alexa-powered, it is the intelligence behind Amazon Echo devices.

New Features Added To Amazon Echo Speakers

The Echo speakers will be also be getting some new features such as multi-room music, communications and setting the routines; other than its previous features including playing music, giving weather and sports updates.

Further, the multi-room music feature will allow the people to listen to music in any room of the house or they can have many Echo speakers in a particular room for a more exciting experience. Whereas, communication feature will permit the user to send messages from one speaker to another Amazon Echo speaker. On the other hand with routines, users can assign Alexa multiple tasks with a single voice command.

Also, consumers in India can enjoy 12,000 skills in Alexa powered Echo speakers. Out of these 2000 skills were developed in India.