Ambrane India launches Flexi Fit priced at Rs. 1,799

Ambrane India enters the wearable segment with its newest AmbraneAFB-11 Flexi Fit. If you want to move more, sleep better and improve your overall health Flexi Fit is the answer!

Flexi Fit connects with iOS and Android smartphones using Bluetooth and also is water resistant with IP67 rating and dust proof. It alsosyncs the smartphone notifications like incoming calls, text messages, emails alerts and more eliminating the need for multiple gadgets.

Backed with 60Mah Li-Po battery, Flexi Fit via its Pedometer feature tracks healthy steps, distance and calories burned. It also monitors your sleep cycles, helping you to track your sleep stages &understand the heart rate levels during strenuous physical activities.

The smart band acts like the true fitness buddy & keeps you alert with constant reminders which also includes Sedentary Reminder, Water Intake etc. The band also features a camera remote shutter that allows you to seamlessly control your smartphone’s camera and take excellent photos. Integrated with an advanced security feature, its ‘anti-lost feature’ shall help you to locate your phone at the time of emergency.

Commenting on the newest category launch, Gaurav Dureja, Director Ambrane India says, “After establishing a strong foothold in Power Banks & Audio we step further with Wearable’s a new addition to our dynamic portfolio. Keeping the fitness-conscious generation in focus, we have brought an ideal combination of a fitness tracking device in style.”

On the design front, Flexi fit sports rubber finish & packs in a bigger monochrome display, which melds into the curved strap and remains discreet.The silicone strap ensures it gives you a snug fit while staying light on your wrist!

The band comes with 1 year of warranty and is available in a classic black shade, priced at Rs. 1,799/-