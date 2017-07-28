AMD Ryzen 3 Processors Mainstream Desktop Lineup

Building off a momentous introduction of the AMD “Zen” core architecture, named “Best New Technology” by independent reviewers around the globe. AMD today released two models of its mainstream-priced, high-efficiency AMD Ryzen 3 desktop processor – the AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPUs. The two Ryzen 3 processors come equipped with true quad-core unlocked performance for gaming and computing, and join the award-winning AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 desktop processors with a large and growing AM4 motherboard ecosystem.

The Ryzen 3 lineup includes two 4-core, 4-thread desktop CPUs available for purchase, both of which support the new AM4 platform found throughout the entire mainstream Ryzen processor family. Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 are designed to deliver optimum performance for esports gaming and computing applications. Thanks to four physical processing cores, the Ryzen 3 1300X and Ryzen 3 1200 boast impressive multiprocessing advantages compared to the competition while delivering impressive game performance. And like all socket AM4 processors, Ryzen 3 is multiplier-unlocked to provide even more performance to users who appreciate the freedom to overclock.

Ryzen 3 1300X delivers a base clock of 3.5 GHz, a precision boost of 3.7GHz, and can even clock as high as 3.9 GHz with XFR in the presence of premium cooling2. The Ryzen 3 1200 maintains a base clock of 3.1 GHz and a precision boost of 3.4 GHz. Just like the entire Ryzen lineup, all Ryzen 3 processors feature a true artificial intelligence inside that employs a neural network to learn about your applications to send workloads down the fastest pathway inside the CPU for optimized performance. In addition, every Ryzen 3 processor is AMD VR Ready3 thanks to its advanced architecture and lightning-fast responsiveness.

AMD Ryzen 3 Processor and Platform Availability

Availability for both AMD Ryzen 3 models begins today at etailers around the world. All AMD Ryzen 3, Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors support the AM4 infrastructure, with extensive motherboard designs in market from all top ODMs, all built upon the following desktop chipsets for AMD Ryzen processors – the X370, B350 and the A320, the latter intended for mainstream PCs at new, consumer-friendly price points.

Product

Line Model Cores Threads Base Clock (GHz) Boost Clock (GHz) TDP (Watts) PRICE SEP (USD) PRICE SEP

(INR)

*This is exclusive of 18% GST AMD Ryzen 3 1300X 4 4 3.5 3.7 65 $129

8899 (Ex) AMD Ryzen 3 1200 4 4 3.1 3.4 65 $109

7599 (Ex)

Wraith Stealth & Max Thermal Solutions

The AMD Ryzen 3 lineup also features the Wraith Stealth cooler, included with both the AMD Ryzen 1300X and Ryzen 1200. This capable AMD thermal solution is the quietest, lowest-profile option in the Wraith cooler lineup. In addition, originally only available exclusively as a pre-installed thermal solution in select partner systems, AMD today also announced that its top-of-the-line Wraith Max cooler with RGB programmable LED is now available for individual sale for INR 3799 + 18% GST ($59 SEP USD). Compatible with AM4, AM3, and FM2 motherboards, the Wraith Max cooler is powerful enough to provide the premium cooling required to enable XFR on Ryzen 7 1800X, 1700X, and Ryzen 5 1600X while maintaining a noise level under 38dBA.2

Worldwide Release of AMD 7th Generation A-Series & Athlon Processors for Socket AM4

AMD also announced the worldwide release of the highly popular 7th Generation AMD A-Series desktop processor (codenamed ‘Bristol Ridge’) and the AMD Athlon X4 CPU for socket AM4, providing entry-level processor solutions for this advanced platform. Engineered to deliver a premium PC experience with superior unlocked performance1 and efficiency for entry level PCs, 7th Gen A-Series processors include Radeon graphics for impressive gaming and a quad core architecture for responsive computing. The introduction of 7th Gen A-series, Athlon X4, and Ryzen 3 processors completes the stable, mature socket AM4 ecosystem, making it the only future-ready platform that scales all the way from entry-level CPUs all the way up to the high-end 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 1800X.