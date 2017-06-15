Amkette Launches 4 Port Front & Back Seat Car Charger PowerPro

Amkette announces the launch of ‘Power Pro Back Seat Car Charger’ exclusively designed for the needs of Indian customers on the move.

The smartly designed, high-speed in-car charger comes with 4 USB ports (2 Front and 2 Back), all with enough power to charge even the most demanding devices – rapidly. 2 Rapid USB ports connected with a 1.8m (6 feet) cable extends to the backseat passengers comfortably and the simple and neat design can either be clipped to the seat or stuck to the centre console.

The design is compact, easy-to-use and portable providing full power at all times. The Power Pro charger gets its name from the two dedicated USB ports which allow you to charge four gadgets simultaneously, while you’re on the move. These gadgets can be your smartphone, a navigation device, an Mp3 player or a tablet or your portable speakers.

The robust and portable Power Pro car charger, which fits in a pocket, has carefully designed circuit that allows even the backseat passenger a hassle free ride.

Priced at Rs 1999, this car charger is attuned to charge any power hungry gadgets and automatically detects how to charge the connected device as fast as possible. The device suffices the needs of each and every person sitting in the car, clearly not letting the consumer compromise on smart technology.

The Amkette Power Pro comes with 12 months warranty and is available across leading retail stores and e-commerce portals.