Apalya Redefining Their OTT Ecosystem To Deliver Better Services

Apalya, the mobile TV company in Asia, has redefined itself by building and deploying their proprietary, state of the art OTT platform, myplex which today powers the OTT success stories of major brands like Vodafone India and Sun TV Network. Apalya’s plug and play OTT solution brings together the gamut of OTT ecosystem partners from content owner/ aggregators to UI/UX specialists, DRM specialists to billing and analytics providers to even device and hardware vendors. In doing so, Apalya aims to fulfill the OTT aspirations of a wide range of customers from content owners and creators, distribution platforms from telcos to cable and DTH players, broadband ISPs, even hardware vendors in some cases. myplex-powered consumer OTT services recently crossed an aggregate 10 million installs in a testament to Apalya’s technology credentials and deployment capabilities.

OTT stands for “over-the-top” and refers to delivery of video content – film, TV, videos of varying durations, web series – via the internet, without requiring subscribing to a cable service provider. Various industries estimate the growth of the global OTT industry to grow from USD 62.03 Billion by 2020, at an estimated CAGR of 17.2%. The availability of high speed internet has opened up new avenues for OTT applications.The OTT market is poised for exponential growth in India with the entry of international players and several local players joining the fray.

myplex is a hyper scalable platform that has an ability to handle complex integration amongst various modules from packaging and billing, security, analytics and engagement solutions. myplex has enabled 30+ brands across telecom and broadcast domain establish their online video presence, serving more than 100 million subscribers and 2 billion + minutes of usage on the platform

Trends on the Internet consumption in India point to 65% or 450 million mobile-only for internet users. India is adding over 6 million users every month to this number who are consuming digital information/entertainment via their mobile phones. Smartphone proliferation is only increasing and by the end of 2017, close to 48% of mobile users in the country will use smartphones. Over 40 million users are currently using one or the other popular OTT service.

The ecosystem in this space is divided into several platforms such as:

1) Original content, 2) Content rights holders, 3) Broadcasters, 4) Cable TV operators, 5) DTH providers, 6) International OTT Content Aggregators Distribution, 7) OTT Secure Providers.