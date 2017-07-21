Apple Adds Disney, Pixar Characters to Clips

Apple’s easy to-to-use video creation app Clips in a major update today now allows users to include licensed characters from Disney, Pixar, adding animated graphic overlays and transitions starring faces like Mickey and Woody.

Clips 1.1 features animated overlays of Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck. The app also includes characters from Pixar’s Toy Story and Inside Out, so users can choose to star with Woody or Jessie, or show their emotions with Joy, Fear and others.

The free app update makes video creation on iPhone and iPad easier and more expressive.

To complement the collection of characters, new Disney-designed posters can be added to videos as playful title cards to help tell a story.

Clips have also added 10 new Apple-designed overlays and 12 posters that feature dramatic graphics, beautifully rendered backgrounds, and customizable animated text. From glistening water to slow motion billowing smoke and 3-D pop-up art, the new poster designs bring more versatility to iOS video creation.

Along with the overlays, the new 1.1 update also includes a button for editing Live Titles making it easy to change captions and titles.

Clips is included on all new iOS devices, and also available as a free download from the App Store. Clips 1.1 is available today as a free update on the App Store for all users.

Earlier this week, Apple announced new emojis that are coming to iOS, macOS and watchOS later this year. New emoji include a woman with a headscarf, bearded person and breastfeeding, and food items such as sandwich and coconut.