Apple Affirms Use Of Google Cloud To Store iCloud Users’ Data

February 26, 2018

Apple validated that it is using Google’s public cloud to save and store data for its iCloud consumers. The previous month, Apple affirmed this in its latest version of the iOS Security Guide. It was first spotted by CNBC.

The news that Apple is using Google’ cloud platform spread across in 2016, but was never affirmed. Earlier, the American multinational tech giant used other data storage systems, which were offered by Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Also, the iOS Security Guide in March 2017 had Microsoft Azure listed in lieu of Google Cloud Platform.

The latest update doesn’t clarify that Apple is using Google’ cloud, but only for reserving photos and videos. The Security Guide also doesn’t show that when Apple began using Google cloud platform for storing data.

Though, no comments from Apple and Google were recorded.

