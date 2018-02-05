Apple Increases iPhone Prices and Ditches Qualcomm for Intel

After the FM Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018 last week wherein the customs duty on mobile phones increased from 15 percent to 20 percent, the tech giant Apple hiked the prices of all iPhones in India. The price of all iPhones has been increased by almost 3 percent.

Though, iPhone SE has been exempted from this rise in prices. It is only iPhone that is manufactured in India in Bengaluru while all others are imported.

This is the second time in a row that Apple has raised the price of its mobile phones. The first increase in price took place in the first week of December 2017 when the customs duty on import products was increased from 10 percent to 15 percent.

The main agenda behind this step by the Modi government is to support and uplift the Make in India program. Also, to increase the local manufacturing of mobile phones in the country.

Apple in Favour of Intel

Recently, KGI Securities said that the tech giant is all ready to break-up with Qualcomm processors. From now on the company would be solely using Intel processors for processing and connectivity; earlier, a mix of both Intel and Qualcomm chips was used. At competitive values, Intel can meet the technical needs’ of Apple, added KGI.

Hence, amid the legal fight between Apple and Qualcomm, the former took an alternative route.