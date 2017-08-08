Artesyn MaxCore Micro offers Cost-Effective, Scalable and Versatile Compute and Acceleration Platform

Artesyn Embedded Technologies announces a compact new compute and acceleration platform versatile enough for applications ranging from small cell baseband processing, scalable video streaming/encoding, video surveillance and ‘bump-in-the-wire’ monitoring to industrial computing. The MaxCore Micro is a cost-effective, enterprise-class chassis which holds a host server card and contains an additional slot for any PCI Express add-in card. This card can be from Artesyn or customers can use third-party off-the-shelf cards to provide application-specific functionality and create a complete application platform.

The MaxCore Micro’s form factor allows three chassis to be fitted side-by-side in a 19-inch rack. The platform can be deployed in a wide range of environments, from a 19-inch rack to wall-mount. A power budget of 150 watts per slot means it is possible to build a system with as many as 48 Intel Xeon D cores per compact chassis, using two dual-processor 12-core add-in cards such as Artesyn’s SharpServer PCIE-7410 card.