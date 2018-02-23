Artis Introduces 6 New Wireless Bluetooth Bar Speakers

Artis announced the launch of new Bluetooth Bar speaker systems. BT-R10, BT-X1, BT-X2, BT-X20, BT-X30 and BT-X40 are the newest additions to the Artis family of wireless Bluetooth speakers which delivers exceptional sound and audio experience for music fanatics at home/office and on the go.

“The consumer today expects their sound to be perfect, portable and adaptable enough to get ultimate audio experience on the go. With technology at the core, we pride ourselves in offering hassle free services, high quality products, suiting end customers’ lifestyle,” said Anil Daryani, Director at Artis. “With their balance of aesthetics and acoustics, we transform and enhance the way user enjoys the music.”

The newest members of the Artis speakers pack a serious punch, enhancing the overall sound quality and Bluetooth streaming experience. Compatible with any smart device, all these speakers feature HD Bluetooth, 3.0 audio wireless connectivity, Aux in USB, built in FM radio, TF Micro SD Card support, with easy access to all key functions such as hands free, volume, pause, play, skip for unlimited fun in the house or office parties.

Price, Availability & Warranty

Artis BT-R10 comes with MRP of Rs. 3,499/-

Artis BT-X1 comes with MRP of Rs. 2,999/-

Artis BT-X2 comes with MRP of Rs. 3,299/-

Artis BT-X20 comes with MRP of Rs. 2,999/-

Artis BT-X30 comes with MRP of Rs. 4,499/-

Artis BT-X40 comes with MRP of Rs. 5,299/-

All the 6 newly launched models come with 1 year warranty.