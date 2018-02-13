Artis Introduces Trolley Bluetooth Speakers

Artis outdoor trolley speakers are specially crafted and targeted for music lovers with active lifestyles as it is a combination of quality output sound, portable and high-grade components. Whether you want to listen while hiking, family picnics or a karaoke party to impress your guests in the outdoor yard, Artis line of speakers has you covered,” said Anil Daryani, Director at Artis. “With a compact, convenient and lightweight build, our Trolley outdoor speakers are a perfect fit for any and every journey.”

The speakers are packed with power output ranging from 30 watts to 80W RMS, all 4 new speakers deliver an extremely powerful crystal clear audio experience with enhanced bass & treble.

Featuring wireless Bluetooth audio streaming and aux in functions, they are compatible with any audio player, smartphone, tablet or PC. Equipped with Built-in FM radio, free Wireless Mic for the karaoke sessions, and a guitar input option, these devices let users jam to their favorite music anytime anywhere.