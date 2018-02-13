Artis Introduces Trolley Bluetooth Speakers

Artis Introduces Trolley Bluetooth Speakersby PCQ Bureau February 13, 2018 0 comments
Artis announced the launch of a Trolley Bluetooth Speaker range of products. BT900, BT908, BT912 & BT915 are the newest additions to the Artis range of speakers which deliver an uncompromised audio experience for music aficionados in outdoor environs too.
Artis outdoor trolley speakers are specially crafted and targeted for music lovers with active lifestyles as it is a combination of quality output sound, portable and high-grade components. Whether you want to listen while hiking, family picnics or a karaoke party to impress your guests in the outdoor yard, Artis line of speakers has you covered,” said Anil Daryani, Director at Artis. “With a compact, convenient and lightweight build, our Trolley outdoor speakers are a perfect fit for any and every journey.”
The speakers are packed with power output ranging from 30 watts to 80W RMS, all 4 new speakers deliver an extremely powerful crystal clear audio experience with enhanced bass & treble.
Featuring wireless Bluetooth audio streaming and aux in functions, they are compatible with any audio player, smartphone, tablet or PC. Equipped with Built-in FM radio, free Wireless Mic for the karaoke sessions, and a guitar input option, these devices let users jam to their favorite music anytime anywhere.
Price, Availability & Warranty
Artis BT900 comes with MRP of Rs. 11,500/- carrying the warranty of 1 Year
Artis BT908 comes with MRP of Rs. 7,749/- carrying the warranty of 1 Year
Artis BT912 comes with MRP of Rs. 10,999/- carrying the warranty of 1 Year
Artis BT915 comes with MRP of Rs. 13,499/- carrying the warranty of 1 Year
