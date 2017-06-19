astTECS Launches High-Performance PRI Gateway

*astTECS has recently announced the launch of *astPG 30 and *astPG 60 PRI Gateway. A carrier grade solution, *astTECS PRI gateway gives the freedom to connect any enterprise telephony equipment to any internet based next-generation network. The *astPG 30 includes a single T1/E1/PRI interface and supports up to 30 concurrent calls. The *astPG 60 doubles the capacity with two T1/E1/PRI interfaces and up to 60 concurrent calls.

The solution helps businesses control communication overheads and realize an early ROI. The key features of astTECS PRI includes : Call Routing, Multiple SIP registrars, Multilevel alternative routing, Black / White list, QoS Routing, Call Manipulation, Header & Number Manipulation, Codec Translation & Transrating and Overlap / En-block conversion.

The gateway offers scalable solution for up to: 2 E1 Ports, an E-SBC feature set for VoIP-to-VoIP & ISDN-to-VoIP, high precise 5ppm clock for full fax & DECTT support and ensures full ISDN quality for voice, fax and data. The compact and feature–rich gateway is equipped with leading – edge features, like : Integrated SIP registrar & location Server, Integrated E-SBC feature set, ISDN supplementary services Conversion, Advice of Charge (AoC) generation, Full IP routing & firewall capabilities, Remote provisioning, VPN and SNMP.

“Adequate with progressive features and functionalities and a very compelling price-to-performance ratio *astTECS PRI Gateway is an ideal solution for enterprises and growing small & medium businesses, enabling steady migration to IP Telephony,” said Dr. Devasia Kurian, CEO, astTECS.

With strong focus on customer needs, *astTECS Made-In-India products & solutions serves users across the globe and the company continues to leverage its strong capabilities in product innovation, helping enterprises and SMEs capitalize on latest in technology and adapt to customer’s communications requirements and evolving market opportunities.

*astTECS offers the most comprehensive, integrated and compelling Telecom Infrastructure Solution based on Asterisk platform that are feature rich, helps improve consistency & performance and creates a scalable, stable and resilient network that optimizes value.

delivery, installation and maintenance of telecommunication products and flexible purchase models to meet buyer’s requirements.