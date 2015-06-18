ASUS Announces Fast and Armor-protected Strix Graphic Cards in India

ASUS announced Strix R9 390X, R9 390, R9 380 and R7 370, new graphics cards with pumped gaming performance. Powered by the latest AMD Radeon R9 390X, R9 390, R9 380 and R7 370 graphics-processing units (GPUs), the new Strix R9 390X and R9 390 graphic cards are packed with exclusive ASUS technologies, including DirectCU III with a triple wing-blade 0dB fan design to deliver maximum airflow for 30%-cooler and three times (3X) quieter performance.

These latest Strix models also have ASUS Auto-Extreme technology1 with Super Alloy Power II1

components for premium aerospace-grade quality and reliability, plus GPU Tweak II with XSplit

Gamecaster for intuitive performance tweaking and instant gameplay streaming. Cool, silent gameplay: DirectCU III with triple wing-blade 0dB fan design Strix R9 390X and R9 390 are equipped with ASUS-exclusive DirectCU III cooling technology, which features two exclusive 10mm direct-GPU-contact heat pipes — outperforming reference designs for gaming performance that’s up to 30% cooler. They each have three fans engineered with a patented, new wing-blade design that delivers maximum airflow and static pressure over the heat sink — giving a 105% improvement over fans without wing-blades. This exclusive triple wing-blade design operates at noise levels three times (3X) quieter than reference cards, making DirectCU III the coolest and quietest graphics card-cooling solution available to date.

Strix R9 380 and R7 370 come with DirectCU II cooling technology, featuring direct-GPU-contact copper heat pipes and a dual wing-blade design to deliver incredible gaming experiences.

Strix R9 390X, R9 390, R9 380 and R7 370 also feature 0dB fan technology, which stops fan rotation completely during lighter gaming sessions — eliminating noise for undisturbed gameplay.

Strix R9 390X, R9 390, R9 380 and R7 370 benefit from ASUS-exclusive Auto-Extreme1 technology, the industry’s first 100%-automated manufacturing process that removes human fallibility from the production line for consistent perfection — making them ultra-reliable in all scenarios, from general everyday use to hardcore gaming and overclocking. Auto-Extreme technology eliminates flux to minimize dust buildup and oxidization, and the rear side of the graphics cards’ printed-circuit boards are totally smooth, increasing comfort for system-builders. This new manufacturing process is also environmentally friendly, eliminating harsh chemicals and reducing power consumption by 50%.

The new cards also feature aerospace-grade Super Alloy Power II1 components that enhance efficiency, reduce power loss, decrease buzzing under load, and lower thermal dynamics for unsurpassed quality and reliability.

Complementing their amazing reliability, the latest Strix graphics cards are built to be incredibly tough. Strix R9 390X, R9 390 and R9 380 each come with a strengthened backplate that provides superior GPU protection and also prevents PCB bending over time.

Redesigned with an intuitive, all-new user interface, GPU Tweak II makes gaming and overclocking the new Strix cards easier and more visual than ever, while still retaining advanced options for seasoned overclockers. With one click, the new Gaming Booster function maximizes system performance by removing redundant processes and allocating all available resources automatically. An included 1-year XSplit Gamecaster premium license — a $99 value — lets gamers easily stream or record gameplay via a convenient, in-game overlay.

The final must-have flourish for R9 390X and R9 390 is the Strix LED that lends a style statement to any system, with pulsating light effects.

The ASUS Strix 300 series will be available from tomorrow while some SKUs will arrive in the beginning of July, 2015. All cards comes with a 3-year warranty from ASUS. The prices of the respective cards are as follows:

STRIX-R9390X-DC3OC-8GD5-GAMING @ Rs 38,970/- (plus taxes)

STRIX-R9390X-DC3-8GD5-GAMING @ Rs 38,520/- (plus taxes)

R9390X-DC2-8GD5 @ Rs 37,980/- (plus taxes)

STRIX-R9390-DC3OC-8GD5-GAMING @ Rs 30,150/- (plus taxes)

STRIX-R9390-DC3-8GD5-GAMING @ Rs 29,700/- (plus taxes)

R9390-DC2-8GD5 @ Rs 29,250/- (plus taxes)

STRIX-R9380-DC2OC-2GD5-GAMING @ Rs 18,540/- (plus taxes)

STRIX-R9380-DC2-2GD5-GAMING @ Rs 18,090/- (plus taxes)

STRIX-R7370-DC2OC-4GD5-GAMING @ Rs 15,750/- (plus taxes)

STRIX-R7370-DC2OC-2GD5-GAMING @ Rs 13,950/- (plus taxes)

R7360-OC-2GD5 @ Rs 10,080/- (plus taxes)