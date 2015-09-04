ASUS Announces H170 Pro Gaming and B150 Pro Gaming D3 In India

ASUS has announced H170 Pro Gaming and B150 Pro Gaming D3 in India, based respectively on the new Intel H170 Express and B150 Express chipsets. H170 Pro Gaming and B150 Pro Gaming D3 also benefit from Gamer’s Guardian components for durability and easy DIY, and the latest connectivity with both 10Gbit/s USB 3.1 and M.2 on board.

H170 Pro Gaming and B150 Pro Gaming D3 are both engineered with ASUS SupremeFX audio technology to deliver high-fidelity. SupremeFX’s superior components, including the trusted Realtek ALC1150 codec, maximize acoustic performance and eliminate interference so only the very best audio is heard through gaming headsets and speakers. The red-line shielding is illuminated for beautiful aesthetics, and it’s even customizable, allowing users to create eye-catching lighting effects.

The new Pro Gaming boards enable gamers to become hunters rather than the hunted with Sonic Radar II, a stealthy overlay that shows what opponents and teammates are up to on the battlefield — all managed via a simple control panel and customizable game list. Sonic Radar II shows both the direction and origin of key in-game sounds, enabling ASUS gamers to practice enemy-pinpointing skill. It even includes Audio Enhancement technology to clarify every sound detail — providing an audible heads-up to vital events.

H170 Pro Gaming and B150 Pro Gaming D3 are equipped with LANGuard and GameFirst technology to keep the connection fast and free from lag. Intel’s LAN technology has the serious double advantage of reducing CPU overhead and offering exceptionally high TCP and UDP throughput, significantly reducing the processor’s workload to free up power for the game.

ASUS LAN gard is hardware level networking protection that employs signal coupling technology and premium anti-EMI surface mounted capacitors for rock solid gaming connections and better throughout for online play, plus electrostatically-guarded and surge-protected components for greater tolerance to static electricity and improved protection against power surges.

GameFirst technology prioritizes game-related packets and allocates more bandwidth to games, eliminating laggy gameplay, streaming stutters and file-sharing slowdown. Optimization, Game, Media Streaming or File Sharing presets ensure that setup is as fast as the network flies.

H170 Pro Gaming and B150 Pro Gaming D3 are protected by Gamer’s Guardian, including the Digi+ voltage-regulator module (VRM) for ultra-smooth and ultra-clean power delivery to the CPU, DRAM Overcurrent Protection with resettable fuses to prevent overcurrent and short-circuit damage, and superior chokes.

It also has durable capacitors engineered to resist extreme temperature variations of between -55°C and 105°C — 110% better than the industry standard — and a corrosion-resistant stainless-steel input/output (I/O) panel.

Smart DIY features include the one-clip Q-Slot graphics card installation and Q-DIMM memory slots with one-sided clips for super-simple, super-secure handling of memory modules. Q-Shield prevents nicks and cuts during building, while four Q-LED lamps indicate problems with the CPU, memory, graphics card or boot device for quick diagnosis.

ASUS ESD Guards actively protect against sudden electrostatic discharge (ESD), ensuring USB ports, audio and LAN port protection that’s up to twice (2X) as resilient as industry standards.

It also provide gamers connectivity with both USB 3.1 and M.2 on board. To make the most of 10Gbit/sUSB 3.1 devices, the boards are equipped with both Gen 2 Type-A and reversible Type-C sockets. The M.2 socket also provides storage-upgrade flexibility, with support for all M.2 devices between 42mm (2242) and full-length 110mm (22110).

Both boards also have uniquely-intelligent RAM cache technology. This effectively caches an entire storage device so that favorite games and apps launch at breakneck speeds, getting to work the moment it’s activated. RAM cache minimizes risk of data loss and turns milliseconds into microseconds — boosting game-load times to stratospheric levels.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS H170 Pro Gaming and B150 Pro Gaming D3 motherboards are available starting today and the pricing (MOP) is as below. All motherboards come with a 3-year warranty.

· ASUS H170 Pro Gaming – Rs 11,455/-

· ASUS B150 Pro Gaming D3 – Rs 9,600/-