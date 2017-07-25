ASUS Launches Tinker Board at Rs.4750

ASUS recently announced the launch of ASUS Tinker Board in India. Imagine the freedom to make your ideas come alive, the ability to invent an IoT device for a connected home or just having fun creating an entertainment hub for the family or powering your DIY robot project at school. With Tinker Board, the possibilities to create personalized devices are endless. Tinker Board is a single-board computer (SBC), which makes it the ideal foundation for makers, hobbyists, educators, and electronic DIY enthusiasts to develop and build low-cost, great-performing computers.

Features & Functionality

ASUS Tinker Board offers class-leading performance, robust multimedia support, IoT connectivity, enhanced DIY design and compatibility with a wide range of leading SBC chassis and accessories. The result is a near credit card sized computer that offers people freedom to tinker and apply their ingenuity to create platforms for a wide variety of uses.

Key features of Tinker Board include:

CPU: 1.8GHz Rockchip® RK3288 SoC quad-core processor

GPU: Mali-T764 GPU

Video: HD/UHD video playback support – including H.264/H.265 decoding

Audio: 192kHz/24-bit audio support

Memory: 2GB of dual-channel LPDDR3

Storage: Micro SD(TF) slot features SD 3.0 support

Connectivity: Bluetooth° 4.0 + EDR and on-board 802.11b/g/n WiFi

Networking: 1Gb Ethernet

Ports: (4) USB2.0 ports, (1) HDMI 1.4 out port, (1) 3.5mm audio jack

I/O Ports: (1) 40-pin GPIO interface header, (1) 15-pin MIPI DSI, (1) 15-pin MIPI CSI, (1) 2-pin contact point for PWM and S/PDIF signals

Power: Suggested 5V/2A AC adaptor via the micro-USB port (power adaptor not included)

OS: ASUS TinkerOS (Debian-based Linux) & Android Support

Dimensions/Weight: 85.60mm x 56mm x 21mm, 45g without included heatsink

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS Tinker Board will be available worldwide for INR 4750. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.