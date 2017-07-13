ASUS unveils ZenFone AR priced at Rs.49, 999

ASUS recently launched ZenFone AR in India. First showcased at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017, ZenFone AR is the world’s first Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready smartphone, with a massive 8GB of RAM. The ZenFone AR will be available exclusively on Flipkart.

Elaborating further on the sidelines of the event, Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia & Country Head, System Business Group – ASUS India, said, “Our phones already assist us in our day-to-day lives, but we know they can do even more. With ZenFone AR, we desire to turn your physical world into a magical world by enabling it to perceive space and motion that goes beyond the boundaries of a touch screen. We’re excited to be a part of the augmented reality universe, which will soon be part of our lifestyle.”

ZenFone AR is a next-generation smartphone that represents a significant advancement in mobile augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and technologies. Developed in close cooperation with Google and Qualcomm, the ZenFone AR delivers high-quality AR and VR experiences. ZenFone AR is the thinnest and lightest Tango-enabled device, featuring a powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon 821 processor that is optimized for the demanding, real-time computing requirements of Tango. ZenFone AR’s powerful performance and innovative TriCam system work in conjunction with Tango technology to enable smooth and compelling smartphone AR experiences.

Paired with the Daydream View headset and controller, ZenFone AR will be able to let users explore new worlds, kick back in their personal VR cinema, and play games that put them at the center of action. Additionally, Android™ 7.0 ‘Nougat’ lets users get the most out of ZenFone AR with new multitasking multi-window display and other enhancements that deliver a great mobile experience.

ASUS TriCam system for Tango experiences

ZenFone AR uses an ASUS TriCam system consisting of three rear cameras — a motion-tracking camera, depth-sensing camera and high-resolution 23MP PixelMaster 3.0 camera — which provide input to Tango, enabling smartphone AR experiences for users. The motion-tracking camera lets ZenFone AR keep track of its location as it moves through three-dimensional space. The depth-sensing camera lets ZenFone AR determine its distance from objects by projecting an infrared (IR) laser and measuring the amount of time it takes for IR beam to bounce off objects and return to the phone. The 23MP PixelMaster 3.0 camera features a Sony IMX318 image sensor to vividly capture the environment as a backdrop for AR experiences while serving as an excellent, high resolution camera for photos.

AR is a rapidly growing area of mobile technology, and one that consumers are extremely excited about. ASUS and Google have partnered with well-known brands, such as Gap, to bring the smartphone AR experience to customers. Tango also provides developers with the ability to deliver consistent AR experiences across devices and helps users easily discover a wide range of new apps, such as exciting games, home decor utilities, and apps that provide new ways to explore. To date, the ecosystem has growing quickly and there are plenty of apps on Google Play that are Tango-enabled.

World’s first smartphone with 8GB of RAM

ZenFone AR is the world’s first smartphone with 8GB of RAM, enabling it to handle the demands of AR and VR with ease. It also helps with heavy multitasking, allowing users to keep dozens of apps open simultaneously, and instantly switch among them. ZenFone AR also includes 128GB of fast UFS 2.0 storage, enabling users to store a large library of apps, games, videos, photos, and music, and open them quickly.

Battery with Quick Charge 3.0

ZenFone AR is backed by a 3,300mAh battery pack with Quick Charge 3.0 – fastest, most efficient charging technology by Qualcomm to date. This technology enables 60% battery charge in only 45 mins.

Offers

To open a world of possibilities and provide the ultimate experience of virtual reality for the Zenfone AR consumers, Flipkart is offering INR 2500/- off on Google Daydream View VR Headset along with purchase of ZenFone AR. Additionally, the consumer can avail no cost EMI offer upto 9 months.

Jio believes in empowering every Indian with the power of data and is therefore announcing a special offer on Zenfone AR. Every Jio and Zenfone AT user will get up to 100GB additional 4G data and complimentary Jio Prime membership. The user can avail the additional 4G data in the form of one additional 10GB data voucher per recharge or Rs. 309 or above, for a maximum of 10 recharges till March’18. This data is over and above the benefits of the pack.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS ZenFone AR priced at INR 49,999 will be available exclusively on Flipkart