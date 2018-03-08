ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix GL702ZC

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces Strix GL702ZC, world’s first gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen eight-core processor with multithreading technology for unstoppable gaming performance. This gaming beast is available at Flipkart for Pre-order.

The ROG Strix GL702ZC features AMD’s FreeSync™ display technology to provide gamers with ultra-smooth visuals on the laptop as well as on compatible monitors via DisplayPort or HDMI. Designed for gamers, Strix GL702ZC features ROG Gaming Center and a backlit keyboard with anti-ghosting technology.

Commenting on the announcement, Arnold Su, National Business Development Manager (PC and Gaming), ASUS India said, “ROG is dedicated to the pursuit of extreme performance and the delivery of ultimate gaming experiences to champions worldwide.

With the addition of the all-new ROG Strix GL702ZC, the gaming beast & in collaboration with AMD, we are extremely excited to offer the most powerful gaming experience to the gaming community in India.” “ROG Strix GL702ZC with AMD Ryzen changes the gaming hardware dynamic. We’re excited to partner with AMD, to bring together the world first and most powerful 8 Core AMD based gaming machine for a smooth and shutter-free gaming experience.” Su added.

Power Of AMD Ryzen 7:

Thanks to an exclusive deal between ROG and AMD, Strix GL702ZC is the world’s first gaming laptop that is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 1700 processor. This processor features eight cores and 16 threads, with a maximum boosted the speed of 3.7GHz that provides users with the performance required for intense gaming & productive computing.

Talking about the Graphic Card the Strix GL702ZC features AMD Radeon™ RX580 graphics with 4GB DDR5 VRAM for the visual prowess required for the latest games and graphics-intensive virtual reality (VR) applications.

AMD FreeSync Technology For Ultra-Smooth Visuals

Strix GL702ZC can be specified with up to a 17.3-inch FHD, IPS display with 178° wide viewing angles and AMD FreeSync display technology. AMD FreeSync synchronizes the display’s refresh rate with the graphics card to prevent lag, minimize frame-rate stutter and eliminate visual tearing for ultra-smooth gaming visuals. Strix GL702ZC even works with FreeSync-compatible external monitors via DisplayPort or HDMI.

In addition, ASUS Splendid visual optimization technology ensures the best image quality for any type of content. It features four display modes, which can be accessed with a single click. Normal mode is ideal for daily tasks; Vivid mode optimizes contrast to deliver stunning photos and video; Eye Care mode reduces blue-light levels to ease eye strain, and Manual mode allows for personalized colour adjustments.

Attractive Gamer-Centric Design

Strix GL702ZC features ROG Gaming Center, a unique dashboard that lets gamers launch ROG applications and access the settings menu. It works with integrated applications including ROG GameFirst IV, XSplit Gamecaster, and ASUS Splendid visual technology.

The backlit keyboard features anti-ghosting technology to ensure all keystrokes are instantaneously and correctly interpreted, even when 30 keys are pressed simultaneously.

Availability & Pricing

All new ROG Strix GL702ZC is there on FlipKart for Pre-order, which will be available from 20thMarch 2018.

ROG Strix GL702ZC will be available at INR 1,34,990/-