Audio Equipment
Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones ReviewFebruary 16, 2018
Plenty of headphone choices available in the market and the latest offering is Evidson Audio B3. The in-ear headphone is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We get a ...
Tagg Sports+ Wireless Headphone ReviewJanuary 23, 2018
If you are fitness enthusiasts and looking for an in-ear headphone, then Tagg Sports+ could be one choice. Tagg brings Bluetooth In-Ear headphone designed exclusively for fitness enthusiasts and music ...
1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones ReviewJanuary 23, 2018
1More has gained lots of recognition and traction in the audio industry. Recently they announce world's First THX Certified triple driver headphones. Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver ...
Zebronics Eternity Headphones ReviewSeptember 5, 2017
Zeb Eternity Headphones looks stylish and has comfortable cushioning around to enjoy the music for longer hours. The comfy Bluetooth headphone’s ear cup comes with an aluminum finish, the extra ...
Corsair launched CORSAIR VOID PRO Gaming HeadsetSeptember 5, 2017
Specifications HEADPHONE Warranty Two years Frequency Response 20Hz - 20 kHz Impedance 32k Ohms @ 1 kHz Drivers 50mm Connector USB Type A MICROPHONE Type Unidirectional noise ...
FiiO F3 Dynamic In-Ear Monitors ReviewAugust 21, 2017
The Fiio recently announced its new in-ear monitor with mic F3. The new monitor houses Japanese copper-clad aluminum voice coils which allow it to present a transformative listening experience by ...
Sound One SP-6 ReviewAugust 8, 2017
Sound One, a Hong Kong-based company and pioneer in portable audio devices providing solutions to professional audio and wireless communication launches Sound One SP-6 Sports Hi-Fi Stereo Bluetooth earphones in ...
1More 1M301 Single Driver In-Ear headphones ReviewJuly 13, 2017
1More 1M301 is a Single Driver In-Ear Headphones with Mic. Recently 1More collaborated with internationally acclaimed Grammy Award Winning producer, mixer, and sound engineer Luca Bignardi. This collaboration helps 1More ...
AKG K72 Closed-Back Headphones ReviewMay 24, 2017
The AKG K72 is a new over-ear headphone without the unnecessary frills and accouterments of more costly options. What the K72 does have is one heck of a sound, paired with a price of ...
Sony MDR-XB950B1 ReviewMay 24, 2017
The MDR-XB950B1 will set your pulse racing with vibrating bass. With built-in Bluetooth, you’ll never need to worry about wires getting in the ...
Zebronics Hard Rock 3 Tower Speakers Launched at Rs 27,272April 12, 2017
Zebronics has launched its flagship Hard Rock 3 Tower speakers which include quad 20cms Woofer, dual 16.5cms mid-range driver and 2cms Tweeter for highs. Hard Rock 3 comes with a built-in ...
Genius HS-M225 Review: Great Sound & Budget PriceApril 3, 2017
Genius HS-M225 is another great product we got after reviewing their portable speakers. It is an in-ear headphone that cost INR 649/-, it is an MRP but you may get ...
Genius SP-906BT Bluetooth Speaker ReviewApril 3, 2017
Looking for a small, pretty but loud speaker? Then Genius SP-906BT is not going to disappoint you. After reviewing GENIUS SP-925BT portable wireless speaker, we got a chance ...
Zebronics Launches 5.1 Dhoom Speakers at INR 16,161March 29, 2017
Zebronics has announced its newest 5.1 Tower Speakers ‘Dhoom - BTRUCF ’ that’s the right package to deliver the power and muscular performance for an incredible ‘Monster sound experience’. This 5.1 ...
Evidson Audiowear B2 Earphones ReviewMarch 21, 2017
Are you looking for a budget earphone with good sound quality and good built? Recently Evidson launched Audiowear B2 and they look premium and comes with tangle less heavy duty ...
PTron Ultra Pill ReviewMarch 7, 2017
PTron is working hard to get great space in the affordable market. Numerous products in different categories but at fairly low price. Recently we received PTron Ultra Pill Bluetooth wireless ...
PTron HBE7 EarPhone Review: An iPhone Earpods Like DesignMarch 6, 2017
PTron HBE7 is a budget in-ear headset with Apple's iPhone ear pods like design. The PTron Stereo Earphone headsets are basically known for their low budget price. PTron has a full range ...
PTron Universal Headphone ReviewMarch 6, 2017
Headphones offer convenience to talk with your friends and family while keeping your hands free as well as enjoy music, movies or games without disturbing others. I love to use ...
Zebronics Budget Range Alto 5.1 Speaker at Rs. 4949February 27, 2017
Zebronics announces the launch of its newest budget range 5.1 Speaker ‘Alto’. Zebronics ‘Monster Sound’, the speaker with its good looks in wood construction cabinets and sleek ...
ZOOOK ZB-Rocker Torpedo Bluetooth SpeakerFebruary 16, 2017
A new entrant to the Indian audio segment, French company ZOOOK has unveiled the rugged Rocker Torpedo Bluetooth speaker. The speaker has nice rubberised body and looks quite solid from ...