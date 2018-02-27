Avenir Telecom in collaboration with Energizer is unveiling its first 4G Smartphone

The Power Max range is expanding with the Energizer Power Max P490S 4G smartphone which comes with a smart 18:9 4.95” screen, a powerful 4000 mAh battery, 4 cameras and a fingerprint unlock function.

Battery power

The Energizer Power Max P490S has a powerful 4000 mAh battery. It lasts 16 days in standby mode and 10 hours in constant use. You won’t need to worry about running out of battery ever again with this smartphone.

Understated elegance

With its impressive 18:9 4.95” FWVGA screen, watching videos on the Power Max P490S is a real pleasure. The smartphone has a light sensor which adjusts the screen brightness according to external light levels so users can enjoy bright colours. The phone is good to hold as it is compact with a wide screen.

4 cameras

The Energizer Power Max P490S comes with 2 rear cameras (8MP + 0.3MP) and 2 front cameras

(5MP + 0.3MP) to make sure you capture every little detail.

GMS certified interface

The Energizer Power Max P490S meets Google performance standards and so can offer the latest

version of the most-used mobile platform in the world. With over two million apps to download from the Google Play Store, you can personalise the phone to suit you.

Superior performance

The Energizer Power Max P490S also has a Mediatek MT6739 Quad Core 1.3 GHz processor, 16GB (ROM) + 2GB (RAM) of internal memory and runs Android Oreo.

The Energizer Power Max P490S’s easy-to- use fingerprint reader unlocks the phone in just one

movement and less than a second.

Key Product Specifications

This smartphone uses 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi + can be a hotspot so you stay connected whatever happens.

The Energizer Power Max P490S is a dual-SIM phone with an SD card slot to boost its memory to

32GB.

The Energizer Power Max P490S comes with a proximity sensor which detects when the distance between the phone and other items changes and an accelerometer (orientation sensor) which

detects the phone's angle, position and speed.