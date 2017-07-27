AXILSPOT ASC175 Next-Gen Ceiling Access Point

AXILSPOT rolled out ASC175 Integrated Antenna Ceiling Access Point with Auto channel and power adjustment as well as wireless QoS which supports more concurrent users, eliminates network congestion and latency, warranting high bandwidth services.

AXILSPOT ASC175 is an 802.11ac indoor Access Point, providing an economical solution for enterprise wireless networks. With a 3×3 MIMO dual-radio design, the ASC175 delivers uncompromising wired-like performance for high-density environments.

The ASC175 has built-in Intelligent RF optimization and QoS enforcement ensures that the ASC175 provides always-on connectivity for data, high-bandwidth applications or low-latency applications. No need to assign dedicated RF expertise and hardware typically required fine-tuning a wireless network.

ASC175 supports both, stand-alone or central management, that make it perfect, to blend in any of the environment and is easy to operate.

Multi SSID and User Grouping: VLAN and SSID tagging enable different access policy and user grouping. Portal authentication and blacklist features isolate staff network and guest network improve network security.

Zero-Touch AP Deployment: AP configuration, firmware upgrade, network monitor all performed by a unified platform results in high network scalability. Plug-and-play improves operation efficiency and reduces maintenance costs.

Flexible Deployment Options: PoE or DC power supply, ceiling or wall-mount deployments.