Barco’s New X-series LED Displays For Indoor Display Market

Indoor applications are particularly sensitive to quality. Barco’s new X-series LED displays to meet a number of key requirements in the indoor display market. Suppliers of museums, houses of worship, retail, airports and control rooms can now call on superior tear-free images, easier installation and enhanced reliability backed by a new three-year warranty.

Tear-free images thanks to Infinipix

As company claimed its new Infinipix technology ensures smooth images – even when multiple panels or image sources are involved. Infinipix effectively creates a second “redundant” data path to ensure all the LEDs receive the signals no matter what happens.

What’ s more, the X series comes in a range of four pixel pitches – 1.29, 1.58, 2.5 and 4mm to match just about any use.

Reliability means peace of mind

What today’s users need is not just another LED tile. To be competitive, they require a direct view LED display system that offers superior quality and can be used and maintained for multiple years and that keeps delivering the best image quality. So Barco’s new X-series could not come at a better time, as it brings them:

  • Unique calibration for constant image quality
  • 2 data paths to eliminate the risk of image tears
  • Accurate colors under every conditions
  • 44% larger tile size (480×480) for fewer seams and fewer tiles to install
  • A 3-year warranty – extendible to 5 years.
