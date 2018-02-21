BenQ Introduces ZOWIE XL2411P PC e-Sports Monitor in India

ZOWIE, BenQ’s eSports brand, announced the launch of ZOWIE XL2411P monitor in India to further strengthen the trusted XL series monitors for PC competitors. XL2411P provides the features of the classic XL2411 monitor and adds the Display Port connector for enhanced connectivity. Colour Vibrance has also been added allowing the colour to be fine-tuned to personal preference.

The Display Port allows the XL2411P to be used with graphics cards without a DVI connection. Color Vibrance provides more precise colour grading and also allows the colour tone to be easily adjusted to personal preference.

Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India said. “We at ZOWIE continue to provide professional tournament-grade equipment to the eSports industry. Our XL series is specifically designed that guarantees the smoothest and the most responsive gameplay experience ever. With this new monitor, we continue to lead the charge for innovation and superior products in the gaming space.”

Key Features of the ZOWIE XL2411P are:

1ms monitor with144Hz refresh rate delivers a very smooth gaming experience in FPS and MOBA games

Black eQualizer for visual clarity in dark scenes, Display Mode and Smart Scaling for quick screen size adjustment

Color Vibrance gives you the flexibility to easily tune preferred colour tone and makes colour grading more defined

Variety of input connectors, including DisplayPort, DVI-DL, HDMI and headphone jack

Specially-designed frame minimizes visual distractions, low blue light and flicker-free technology for reduced eye strain, height adjustment stand for improved ergonomics

The product is priced at Rs 27,500/.