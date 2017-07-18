Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro Headphones For Mobile Mixing

The audio specialist from Heilbronn in Germany has launched a special edition of the DT 770 Pro with an impedance of 32 ohms for optimal use with smartphones, mobile players, and notebooks.

DT 770 Pro

The roots of the legendary beyerdynamic DT 770/880/990 line go back to 1981. Their sound and durable design laid the foundation for these headphones’ unprecedented studio and stage career. The 32-ohm version of the DT 770 Pro is the latest addition to the series and has been optimized for use with portable devices.

The new technologies of the mobile computing revolution – tablet computers, smartphones, etc. – enable creative professionals to turn their inspirations into results, anytime and anywhere, without having to get to the studio first. The output of mobile devices is usually too weak to handle standard studio impedances of 80 to 250 ohms. The result is a strained sound that isn’t loud enough because high impedances are too much for the mini-amplifiers. The new 32-ohm version of the DT 770 Pro is the solution for all artists who don’t want to go without their favorite equipment for checking and mixing audio while on-the-go. This is because the new model offers exactly the same sound quality as its studio-optimized counterparts and maintains large volume reserves even when working with weaker output levels. Combining a balanced sound with long-term wearing comfort, thanks to the smooth soft skin ear cushions, the new DT 770 Pros now allow you to take your favorite studio sound with you, wherever you are in the world.

An overview: features of the DT 770 Pro with 32 ohms

32-ohm system especially for mobile use: higher output power at lower

input levels

Closed, diffuse-field equalized studio headphones

Soft skin (artificial leather) ear cushions for easy cleaning and better

suppression of ambient noise

Single-sided 1.6 m connection cable

Innovative bass reflex system

Sturdy, comfortably padded headband design with adjustable spring steel

construction

Sturdy, easy-to-maintain design with parts that can easily be replaced

Specifications DT 770 PRO 32 Ohm

Transducer type Dynamic

Operating principle Closed

Nominal frequency response 5 – 35,000 Hz

Nominal impedance 32 Ω

Nominal SPL 96 dB SPL

Nominal T.H.D. < 0.2%

Power handling capacity 100 mW

Sound coupling to ear Circumaural

Ambient noise isolation approx. 20 dB(A)

Nominal headband pressure approx. 3.5 N

Weight (without cable) 270 g

Length and type of cable 1.6 m straight cable

Connection Gold plated stereo jack plug (3.5 mm) and 1/4″ adapter (6.35 mm)

The price of DT 770 Pro is 14,500 INR and has a warranty of 2 years.