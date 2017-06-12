Beyerdynamic launches in-ear headsets from the new Byron series

The headset series from Beyerdynamic combines good sound with high quality workmanship and ease of use.

The range includes two starter models: the wired in-ear Byron headset retailing at Rs.3650 and the Byron BTA wireless luxury model retailing at Rs.15, 350. Heilbronn-based audio specialist thus offers the ideal product to suit every requirement and pocket. After all, a high level of quality, whether listening to music or on the telephone, should not be a matter of price.

Sound update for Android and Apple devices

Both the variants are characterised by solid aluminium housing. The entry level Byron model is connected by cable to a smartphone or tablet. The remote cable control pauses the music program as required, skips forward to the next title and takes calls. The volume can also be controlled in this way on Samsung devices or other Android players. Replaceable silicone eartips in three sizes ensure the optimal fit – so that the rich and even sound of the Byron reaches the ear just the way the developers intended.

Greater freedom of movement with Bluetooth

Byron BTA model unleash the sound. They transmit music and telephone calls via Bluetooth. Tangled headphone cables are therefore a thing of the past. The acoustic transducers for right and left ear are connected to one another simply by means of a short cable, which also carries the wireless remote control for Apple and Android devices. All playback functions can therefore be controlled with ease – without having to take the smartphone or tablet from your pocket.

As a special highlight, magnets on the metal housing hold the earphone together if required. This means that the Bluetooth headset can be worn around the neck when not in use and does not have to be packed away every time. A high-quality soft bag is also available for storage purposes which protect the headphones when in transport.

Proven silicone attachments in three sizes ensure the perfect fit. Moreover, beyerdynamic has also taken into account the fact that some people are very active while wearing their headsets. Ear hooks are included in the scope of delivery for this purpose. The silicone loops are assembled in addition to the normal attachments and nestle into the earshell while wearing. The headphones thus always fit perfectly into the auditory canal. A high-performance rechargeable battery supplies the headsets with energy for up to 7.5 hours. Any USB port can be used for charging, for example using a smartphone charger or notebook. The appropriate charging cable is supplied.

Optimum sound quality thanks to Qualcomm aptX® and AAC codec

The Byron BTA additionally offers the AAC codec – for Apple devices, which do not support transmission in Qualcomm aptX® format. All playback devices can therefore utilise their sound potential fully. Thanks to a specially adapted digital signal processor (DSP), the top model in the series offers an even finer and more balanced sound than the Byron BT.

Yet the Byron BTA goes one step further: a practical fast charging cradle is also included among the luxury features of the Bluetooth sister model, the BTA. It handles remote control for the headphones and eliminates the need for a micro USB port. The cradle can remain connected to the PC at home while the headphones can simply be docked as required. And even better: the charging process takes less time. The top model needs just 90 minutes to charge fully instead of two hours. A lower battery weight makes listening to music and telephoning with the Byron BTA a simple unadulterated pleasure.

The in-ear headsets will be available at qualified retail stores or directly from the manufacturer at www.beyerdynamic.com.