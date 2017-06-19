Bingo Technologies ups the style quotient with its new smart watch – Bingo T30

Bingo Technologies has announced the launch of its latest smart watch BingoT30. Taking a cue from the world of fashion and technology, the trendy T30 blends offers an array of cool and useful features.

The BingoT30 comes with a 1.56 ” square touch LCD TFT screen dial shape with classic style and HD display. The screen made with NANO toughened glass has a 240*240 screen resolution. The T30 works both on Bluetooth 3.0 and direct SIM enabling mode. It can be used for calling, sending and receiving messages notifications and missed call reminder; just like a regular smartphone.

Equipped with a 2.0 MP camera for clicking crystal clear pictures and video recording, it supports Jpeg, Bmp, PNG formats for images.

BingoT30 features highlights:

· Calls and SMS – send upto SMS’s and talk to your friends , family and professional contacts · Notifications – Never miss important notifications · Contacts – 500 phone book contacts · Pedometer – Get Pedometer and sleep monitoring to regulate your health accordingly as per the device notifications. · Sedentary reminder · MP3 and MP 4 music via Bluetooth · Power Saver · Thermometer · MIC & Speaker · E- reader · MIC & Speaker · E- reader · Heart rate detector · Sleep monitoring · Vibration · Anti- lost function · Sound recorder · World Clock · Time &Weather · Calculator · Calendar · Stopwatch · Image Viewer

Powered by a MTK6260 processor, the watch ensures faster performance all the time. A powerful 380 mAh battery offers 3 hrs talk time and 180 hrs stand by time. It has an internal memory (RAM=128MB, ROM=64MB) and external memory expandable up to 16 GB and weighs just 75 gms.

Commenting on the launch, Abhinaya Pratap Singh, Marketing Manager, Bingo Technologies Pvt Ltd, said, ‘A watch is no more simply a time tracking accessory. With the advent of smart wearable, a smart watch offers loads of useful applications spanning a user’s daily routine covering fitness, work and entertainment. The all new Bingo T30 smart watch is power packed with features and its trendy design makes its a must have fashion accessory. Backed with Bingo’s quality assurance, the T30 will certainly be welcomed by our customers. ”

Priced at 1099, the BingoT30 is available in 3 stunning colours – Silver, Black and Rose Gold. The product is available at all leading e-commerce