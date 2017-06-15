Brainwavz Audio launches HM5 Studio Monitor Headphone in India

The Brainwavz HM5 Studio Monitor headphones designed to deliver precise and accurate sound production replicating audio as it was intended to be heard in a neutral sound signature.

Featuring an over-the-ear design, the HM5 sit comfortably on one’s’ ear whilst sealing in the sound. The closed dynamic monitor is adaptable and customizable, as well as being a perfect pair of headphones for daily use.

Included in the package are two detachable cables, a short 1.3-meter cable for practical outdoor use, and a longer 3-meter cable for convenient home and studio listening.

HM5 Studio Specifications:

Transducers/Drivers: Closed dynamic, 42 mm

Rated Impedance: 64 Ω

Sensitivity: 105 dB at 1 mW

Frequency range: 10 Hz ~ 26.5KHz

Rated input power: 100 mW

Plug(s): 3.5 mm gold plated

Cable length: 1.3 m

Cable length: 3 m

Warranty (24 Months)

HM5 Studio Included Accessories:

Headphone Hardcase

Spare Pair of Earpads

1.3 m Detachable Cable

3.0 m Detachable Cable

¼” Adaptor

Instruction Manual

Warranty card (24 Months)

3.5mm Connector Compatibility:

Home Theater & Professional Audio Systems

iPods, iPhones & iPads

MP3 Players

Computers & Laptops

Other Audio Devices

The price of the HM5 Studio is 7444 INR. The product carry’s a 2 year warranty and is available at BrainwavzAudio.in and at Amazon.in