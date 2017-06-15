Brainwavz Audio launches HM5 Studio Monitor Headphone in India

Brainwavz Audio launches HM5 Studio Monitor Headphone in Indiaby Raj Kumar Maurya June 15, 2017 0 comments
The Brainwavz HM5 Studio Monitor headphones designed to deliver precise and accurate sound production replicating audio as it was intended to be heard in a neutral sound signature.
Featuring an over-the-ear design, the HM5 sit comfortably on one’s’ ear whilst sealing in the sound. The closed dynamic monitor is adaptable and customizable, as well as being a perfect pair of headphones for daily use.
Included in the package are two detachable cables, a short 1.3-meter cable for practical outdoor use, and a longer 3-meter cable for convenient home and studio listening.
HM5 Studio Specifications:
- Transducers/Drivers: Closed dynamic, 42 mm
- Rated Impedance: 64 Ω
- Sensitivity: 105 dB at 1 mW
- Frequency range: 10 Hz ~ 26.5KHz
- Rated input power: 100 mW
- Plug(s): 3.5 mm gold plated
- Cable length: 1.3 m
- Cable length: 3 m
- Warranty (24 Months)
HM5 Studio Included Accessories:
- Headphone Hardcase
- Spare Pair of Earpads
- 1.3 m Detachable Cable
- 3.0 m Detachable Cable
- ¼” Adaptor
- Instruction Manual
- Warranty card (24 Months)
3.5mm Connector Compatibility:
- Home Theater & Professional Audio Systems
- iPods, iPhones & iPads
- MP3 Players
- Computers & Laptops
- Other Audio Devices
The price of the HM5 Studio is 7444 INR. The product carry’s a 2 year warranty and is available at BrainwavzAudio.in and at Amazon.in
