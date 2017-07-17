Canon unveils EOS 6D Mark II

Canon India recently launched the EOS 6D Mark II, in the EOS full-frame DSLR line, that will offer photography enthusiasts and professionals with the imaging power of a large full frame sensor that imbues their photography with a “Sense Of Genius”.

The EOS 6D Mark II exhibits a well-rounded feature set with extensive additions for photographers to enjoy the creative world of high quality imaging through the comprehensive full-frame DSLR functions, packed into a light weight and compact body.

Featuring a 26.2 Megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, the EOS 6D Mark II delivers exceptionally clear images even under low light conditions and is capable of achieving an impressive background blur effect, which is a key characteristic of large sensors. Equipped with Dual Pixel CMOS AF technology for high-performance focus tracking in Live View mode as well as DIGIC 7 image processor for high image quality even in dimly-lit situations, the EOS 6D Mark II includes significant feature enhancements as compared to its predecessor. A first in Canon’s full-frame DSLR range, the EOS 6D Mark II is designed with a versatile vari-angle touch panel, giving users the flexibility of shooting from a high or low angle.

Speaking at the launch, Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India Pvt. Ltd, said, “As pioneers in imaging, we value the significance of a parallel transition between innovation and the landscape of photography. Taking a step ahead in this endeavour, we are proud to announce the launch of EOS 6D Mark II today, an all-rounder camera projecting the “Sense of Genius”. At Canon, we have always focused on providing a cutting edge technology to our customers with our innovative offerings. Building on the legacy of its predecessor the EOS 6D, we are for the first time making an articulating LCD on a full frame DSLR camera. It will allow photographers to capture magnificent shots, fulfilling our commitment to nurture and enhance the passion for photography. Currently we hold the number one position, in terms of market share for DSLR cameras and with the launch of such evolutionary products, we foresee our numbers to grow and achieve more than 50% in the DSLR segment by the end of this year”.

Creating Moving Art with Advanced Technology

The EOS 6D Mark II offers videographers the enjoyable experience of shooting professional movies in full HD at a seamless 60p. Powered by the high speed Dual Pixel CMOS AF, a proprietary Canon-developed technology, smooth and high performance focus tracking can be achieved when shooting in both Live View and movie mode. When recording movies, the EOS 6D Mark II is able to continuously track the movements of subjects seamlessly, and also enable users to switch focus from a foreground subject to a background subject quickly and simply by touch focus on the Vari-angle LCD.

Seamless Connectivity

With Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, users can transfer images and videos from the camera to the smart devices and upload them onto the Canon Image Gateway, social media platforms and cloud storage. And by using the Canon Camera Connect app, users have real-time control of camera settings such as shutter speed, focus selection and self-timer and more.

The EOS 6D Mark II will be available at the price of

EOS 6D Mark II Body: INR 132,995/U (inclusive of all taxes)

EOS 6D Mark II (with EF 24-70mm f/4L IS USM): INR 184,995/U (inclusive of all taxes)

EOS 6D Mark II (with EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM): INR 202,995/U (inclusive of all taxes)

Product specifications

EOS 6D Mark II