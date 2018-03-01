CashKaro Launches ZoBucks.com.sg in Singapore

CashKaro.com is now venturing into the Singapore market with ZoBucks.com.sg. Owned by entrepreneur couple Swati & Rohan Bhargava, ZoBucks is the third arm of Pouring Pounds Pvt Ltd. The company will now operate in three markets with the other two being PouringPounds.com in the UK and CashKaro.com in India.

To create a definite impact, ZoBucks has already partnered with over 250+ retailers in Singapore. These retailers are spread across industries such as travel, fashion, electronics, grocery and more. This will give ZoBucks users unique benefits when shopping on sites such as Expedia, Accor, Booking.com, ASOS, Zalora, Lazada, Crocs, Redmart, Mothercare & more.

Users just need to visit one of these websites via ZoBucks and then make a purchase or booking. This one simple step will help them earn extra Cashback from ZoBucks in addition to all existing discounts and offers.

Each time a user visits a site via ZoBucks, the site pays a commission to ZoBucks. Barring a small margin that ZoBucks keeps, all of this commission is passed on to the user as Cashback. In addition to its Cashback service, ZoBucks will also help shoppers get the best discounts and voucher codes from multiple retailers, all on a single platform. Users can expect up to 20% Cashback when shopping via ZoBucks & can transfer the money collected as Cashback back to their Bank or PayPal Account.

Commenting on the expansion, Swati & Rohan Bhargava, Founders, CashKaro.com, said, “We are excited to bite into Singapore’s Cashback Industry and the untapped potential of over 5 million internet users it offers. Having pioneered the Cashback habit in India, we are certain ZoBucks will add immense value to the lives of Singapore’s online shoppers as well.

Affiliate marketing in itself is growing rapidly and South East Asia can be viewed as a young territory for the Cashback industry. We chose Singapore as it is a dynamic market with a deep understanding of e-commerce. In fact, online retailers in India have variously claimed that between 15% and 20% of their total business comes from affiliate marketing and that it is the most ROI [Return on investment] effective channel for them.

As we have seen in mature markets like India, cashback deals have become integral to how people shop online and we believe the same shall happen in Singapore. We are confident that this expansion will give Singapore the same smile we’ve spread across India using the joy of extra savings.”