ClearTax Launched A Super Fast and Intelligent Software – ClearTaxEWayBill

Underlining its vision to make compliance for businesses simple and convenient ClearTax has recently launched ClearTaxEWayBill. Built to integrate with any ERP system, ClearTaxEWayBill is an intelligent, superfast software aimed at substantially easing e-way bill compliance for businesses.

Users can bulk upload invoices and auto-input Part-B of the e-way bill. Upon updating of Part-B of the bill validity of the e-way bill commences. By default, the software validates e-way bill information to ensure zero duplicity and auto-calculates a distance to make sure that the validity period is accurate.

E-way bills can be regenerated or validity increased at a single click if the validity has expired. The software also notifies the user in real-time in case an error occurs and shows a detailed analysis of pending, invalid e-way bills.

Multiple consignments may be loaded onto a single vehicle. For such dispatches, the e-way bill can be generated all at once. It saves the user the hassle of copy-pasting line item data and generates e-way bills for multiple consignments swiftly and conveniently.

Through ClearTaxEWayBill, businesses can generate around 300 e-way bills in about one minute. The software then auto-generates monthly GST returns to ensure that there is no discrepancy between GST and e-way bill data of a business.

In addition to the convenience that it brings with automation, ClearTaxEWayBill provides businesses with greater control over their filing process by allowing a branch to have its own controls, while at the same time enabling a centralized login. This is particularly beneficial for businesses operating across state borders and owning multiple warehouses, as every state has its separate login for e-way bill generation.

“Irrespective of the size of a business, having an automated e-way bill system can make compliance fast and smooth. Managing e-way bill compliance can be a pain for any enterprise without intelligent tech. With the benefits that a novel solution such as ClearTaxEWayBill has, automation & speed will make compliance a breeze and businesses can save valuable man-hours spent on routine compliance,” added Archit.