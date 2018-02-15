COMIO Introduces The All New S1 Lite and C2 Lite

COMIO India has launched two new feature-loaded models today, namely- COMIO S1 Lite and C2 Lite. Designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind, these smartphones are aptly priced at Rs. 7499 for S1 lite and Rs. 5999 for C2 lite.

Following in the footsteps of the successful launch of the previous models, the all new COMIO S1 Lite and C2 Lite inherit the sophisticated design language of COMIO S1 and C2- its’ most popular smartphones and will be available at all the leading retail stores of North & West markets immediately.

At the same time, the Lite range offers highly sought features such as an elegant design, COMIO UI based on stock android OS, powerful battery backup, OTG and a host of security features among others. All this indicates the new COMIO Lite range is not to be taken lightly.

About the Phones:

Shine Some More with the Splendid Design and Display of S1 Lite that comes equipped with a 13 MP rear and an 8 MP front camera and numerous features such as Beauty, Bokeh, Panorama, Watermark, HDR, Filter and Smile Capture effects.

The COMIO S1 Lite sports a unibody design with curved edges and is available in three color variants namely Ocean Blue, Royal Black and Sunrise Gold. The USP of the handset lies in its slim design and metallic finish which makes the phone easy to carry and visually appealing in equal measures.

One may unleash one’s inner photographer with a 13-megapixel auto focus with flash rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera with flash that accentuates every intricate detail. The back of the COMIO S1 Lite showcases an exquisite back cover finish that reflects light stylishly. With a slick streamlined body that holds a 5.0-inch HD IPS display, the device features 2 + 32 GB RAM and a 3050mAh battery that makes COMIO S1 Lite a device worth buying.

Capture Your Uniqueness with the Fully Loaded C2 Lite that comes equipped with a powerful Li Polymer and 3900 mAh battery.

The COMIO C2 Lite combines an array of superior features, including a powerful battery, amazing security features, 8 MP auto-focus rear camera with flash, 5 MP selfie-camera with flash, expandable 128GB memory and exceptional music quality. Special focus has been laid on design.

The C2 lite comes in a 5-inch HD IPS Display and is available in Sunrise Gold, Royal Black and Metallic Grey. The camera’s beauty function is another highlight. It features COMIO UI based on Stock Android 7.0 Nougat. COMIO C2 Lite packs a 3,900mAh battery that stays charged for upto 2 days with upto 27 hours talk time and an impressive standby time of 270 hrs.

COMIO keeps the youth at the center of its brand ethos. Each of its phones is designed for the youth and by the youth. With them as the brand ambassadors, the brand continues to pay attention to what the young have to say about its products. In fact, the S1 Lite and C2 lite have been designed according to the Indian youth’s feedback.

Designed to deliver, COMIO smartphones are a perfect balance of powerful performance, fast connectivity and better battery life.

The devices are also embedded with the Freezer Application. The Freezer app allows you to use as many applications as you wish without worrying about RAM constraints.

An interesting feature that these phones offer is the Venus Browser. This offers a light weight web platform for smartphone users with advanced functionalities like browsing, app store and services. Users can do many things with this app like shopping, playing games, browsing, listening to music and watching movies etc. Venus is first Indian browser solution providing hyper-regional content covering major Indian states. The browser also supports 22 regional Indian languages.

COMIO smartphones come with the valuable anti-theft feature preloaded in all handsets. In case of any suspicious activity, SIM based alerts are shared with the registered mobile number. One of the interesting feature of anti-theft is the ‘intruder selfie’.

In other words, when someone tries to unlock the device by trying to break the pattern or PIN, the device will automatically capture the image of the unauthorized person. Other options include the lock and unlock feature, shutdown blocker, data back up and SIM related functions.

COMIO Smartphones has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide unbeatable packages and cashback offers for the youth. Within a reduced-price bracket, customers can now enjoy unlimited data and talk time offers using a COMIO smartphone. Cashback vouchers will be credited to the customer account and will be visible under “My Vouchers” in MyJio app which can be redeemed, one at a time, against recharges of Rs. 198/299 plans, via MyJio app.

Customer to get Rs. 2200 cashback (Rs.44*50 vouchers) at the time of 1th successful recharge of Rs. 198/299 monthly plans, which can be redeemed from 2nd recharge onwards. Rs.50 each will be credited in MyJio app which can be redeemed, one at a time per recharge, against subsequent recharges of Jio plan of Rs.198/299.

Recharge Plan of 198/299 offers:

Plan Cost Per Month 198/- 299/- VALIDITY (DAYS) 28 28 Free Voice – Unlimited Local, STD, Roaming to All Operators DATA (GB)* Unlimited Unlimited Data At High Speed 56GB 84 GB Daily Limit 2 GB 3 GB Effective Price for the Customer 148/- 249/-

Model MOP Jio Cashback for Comio Effective MOP for Jio Customer C2 Lite 5999 2200 3,799 /- Only S1 Lite 7499 2200 5299/- Only

The COMIO support

To celebrate their arrival in the market, COMIO is also offering its customers a very special after-sales service. COMIO will be offering 30-day replacement, a special buy back and upgrade offer allowing you to upgrade your old smartphone.

The COMIO upgrade offer allows you an assured 40% return on your old phone (not more than 12 months old) which will be given if you want to upgrade you existing COMIO phone. Applicable through www.comio.in only.

As a part of support, besides the earphones and protection case, we are also offering a tempered glass which is designed to contour elegantly with all the models. This will offer a crisp viewing experience and optimal protection from edge to edge. Additional accessories are a part of the standard package called M wall.