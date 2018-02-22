COMIO Smartphones Introduces A New Digital Film

COMIO Smartphones launches a new digital film that reflects the sentiments of today’s youth. The film salutes the power and attitude of youth that can change everything that undermines them, from personal relationships to career choices.

The newly launched COMIO S1 Lite and C2 Lite have been created ‘by the youth, for the youth and the film aptly chronicles this attitude in a powerful and succinct way. COMIO has done intensive research amongst them to figure out their choices and pain points.

Young people today are constructing their own identities more than ever before and the conventional boundaries no longer apply. Through the digital film, COMIO aims to support the youth and encourage them to dream big.

Sumit Sehgal, Chief Marketing Officer, COMIO Smartphones on the film, “COMIO is building its brand around the youth, with both its products and communication reflecting their needs, wants, beliefs and attitudes. So much so, that the recently launched models have been created after taking extensive feedback from them. We understand that the young Indians are unwilling to compromise their freedom and individuality- anyone or anything that stands in their way is rejected, demolished or changed for good.”

The film theme is that the smartphone company does not take the youth lightly and seriously considers their feedback in designing their products. We understand the youth of India and believe that they have the power and might to guide consumer preferences.Dedicated to India’s youth, COMIO thrives on its ability to constantly innovate and challenge market dynamics.