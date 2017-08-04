Coolpad Launches its First Offline Exclusive Product ‘Note 5 Lite C’

Coolpad, a smartphone manufacturing and integrated wireless data solutions, today announced the launch of its first offline exclusive product Note 5 Lite C. Note 5 Lite C is equipped with 8- megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. It has a beautiful arc style design with a 5.0-inch Full HD display, 1280 x 720 pixels to ensure a great viewing experience. This is the first phone from Coolpad with Android 7.1 Nougat in India.

Note 5 Lite C has been competitively priced at Rs 7,777 and will be available in two colour variants, grey and gold. The smartphone will be available for purchase from 5th August 2017 onwards at 3000 multi-brand stores across 8 states: Delhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra..

Coolpad is also confirmed to launch the annual online flagship on 20th August, which is expected to be exclusively available on Amazon.in.