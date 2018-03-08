CORSAIR Launches Carbide Series 275R PC Case

CORSAIR announced the launch of the new Carbide Series 275R PC Case. Combining minimalist design, and a wealth of features that make building a great-looking PC easier than ever, the 275R is available in either black or white and with a choice of tempered glass or edge-to-edge acrylic side panel.

Simple and understated styling frame an un-interrupted view into your PC, while a wealth of cooling options allow the 275R to host the most ambitious PC builds. Finished with soft front accent lighting and tireless attention to detail, the 275R is styled for subtlety but equipped to standout.

Beneath its minimalist styling, the 275R boasts the latest in PC case features, from a vertical GPU mount to integrated lighting. Able to mount up to a huge 360mm liquid cooling radiator in the front or a 240mm in the roof, the 275R is ready to host the most demanding liquid cooling systems.

Two included CORSAIR SP120 cooling fans and unobtrusively placed ventilation ensure the 275R has plentiful airflow to cool even today’s hottest hardware, with the option to fit up to six 120mm cooling fans should you need to upgrade.

A full-length PSU cover and plentiful cut-outs and tie-downs make building a great looking system easy, while removable dust filters in the roof, floor and front ensure your PC still looks its best, long after the build is finished.

The 275R also boasts a deceptively large amount of drive space within its clean and clutter-free interior. Hidden from view are four 2.5in SSD mounts on the rear of the motherboard, with two 3.5in hard drive trays beneath the PSU cover.

Ready to house today’s fastest PC hardware with refined and reserved styling, the CORSAIR Carbide Series 275R pairs minimalist design with maximum features.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR Carbide Series 275R is available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors as well as direct from the CORSAIR website.

The CORSAIR Carbide Series 275R is backed by a comprehensive two-year warranty and the CORSAIR worldwide customer support network.