CORSAIR Launches The New Obsidian Series 500D

CORSAIR unveiled a stunning new identity for its iconic Obsidian Series of enthusiast PC cases with the launch of the CORSAIR Obsidian Series 500D. Continuing the Obsidian Series’ signature elegant and minimalist design, the 500D adds premium smoked glass tempered side panels and curved aluminium construction to create an enthusiast PC case that’s thoroughly modern, inside and out. This is the new Obsidian.

With its clean exterior lines, smoked tempered glass side panels and a curved aluminum front, the Obsidian 500D combines minimalist design with the best in premium materials. Solid brushed black aluminum construction is impossible to miss, from the curved door handles, to the front plate and front-to-back top plate. Simply put, the 500D is built better.

Inside, the 500D offers the latest in enthusiast case features making it easier than ever to build your dream PC and keep it running cool. Both tempered glass side panels are hinged to the rear and completely removable, allowing you to keep them out of the way during installation, and front-and-center when it’s time to put your PC on display.

Two included SP120 cooling fans and CORSAIR Direct Airflow Path design channel cool air where your PC needs it most, with room for up to six 120mm cooling fans or up to a 360mm radiator for the most ambitious cooling setups. Fan trays in the roof and front make installing fans and radiators a breeze, while easily removable front, roof and floor dust filters ensure your build looks amazing and stays that way.

Dedicated, easy-to-use, mounts for up to two 3.5in HDDs and three 2.5in SSDs provide room for expansive storage space, while a PSU shroud and dedicated cable channel behind the motherboard mean that it’s easy to make your build look great. Super-speed USB 3.1 Type-C front panel connectivity and a vertical GPU mount* ensure the 500D is future-proof too, ready for not just your next PC build, but many more to come.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The CORSAIR Obsidian Series 500D is available immediately from the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors as well as direct from the CORSAIR webstore.

The CORSAIR Obsidian Series 500D is backed by a comprehensive two-year warranty and the CORSAIR worldwide customer support network.