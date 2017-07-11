Credihealth Launches Free Medical Loan Facility  

Credihealth has launched a medical loan facility on its platform. It has partnered with leading banks and NBFCs – as well as leading fintech players like Rubique. Now the users can apply for medical loans via Credihealth and make paperless in-principal transactions to avail loans ranging from INR 30,000 to INR 50 lakh, for a tenure starting from 6 months to 48 months.

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Ravi Virmani, Founder and MD, Credihealth commented, “In our country, there is an imperative need to not only get quality healthcare but also financial means to get access to these facilities easily and on time. In fact, medical loans is one area which is yet to penetrate the Indian healthcare market as a majority of patients are either paying in cash or doing top-ups to pay their medical bills. But there is a huge section of patients that is in dire need of medical treatment and has no medical funds at all. In order to fulfil this need, Credihealth is making it convenient for patients to pay their medical bills through an EMI model. We are also leveraging our superior network of service providers and procurement supply chain to reduce the overall cost of care in the ecosystem.”

Manav Jeet, MD & CEO, Rubique, added, “Having previously worked at enabling convenient access to finance for SMEs and individuals across multiple categories, we are delighted to partner with Credihealth to provide financial assistance to medical patients. This association will allow us to enable quick and hassle-free medical loans to millions of Indians in need of healthcare services through our state-of-the-art, innovative platform.”

One of India’s fastest growing healthcare tech-startups, Credihealth has a panel of over 30,000 specialist doctors, and has served more than 1.8 lakh patients across 10 cities including Gurgaon, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. For its medical loan facility, it caters to every class of people, be it salaried, self-employed, or retired.