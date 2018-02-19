Dataquest 35 Years: Ind Innovations Unbolt The IT Industry Opportunities For You Empowering Your Organization To Outshine

Dataquest 35 Years: Ind Innovations Unbolt The IT Industry Opportunities For You Empowering Your Organization To Outshineby PCQ Bureau February 19, 2018 0 comments
Authored By: Manoj Vashishth, VP Sales & Service Delivery
Manoj Vashishth – VP Sales & Service Delivery, believes in finding out “What will work best” for an organisation being a senior leader of the Ind Innovations. Further, he adds “We have just started! Today we have a physical presence in all Asian metropolitans and are progressing towards complete continent penetration. Our proven track record of 10+ years is acknowledged and certified by renowned IT players is something we value the most.”
Strong Network of Clients: Ind Innovation has been able to nurture a good network around them. This strong network is our earnings. When we could deliver the desired outcomes for our clients we feel proud. This approach has led to the long-term associations with the prominent IT leaders of the industry. Today we have expanded our range of services without compromising on the quality; which is great for the team.
The core strengths:
- Ind Innovation PAN India presence – You name the place in India and they have their skills & warehouses and logistics, even in extremely remote locations of India they can deliver.
- Ind Innovations is operating in 20+ nations worldwide with the cosmopolitan expertise to offer in each vertical and services.
- The organisation is proud to have professional, experienced and ethical employees who are driven by the Ind Innovations culture of commitment and are serving 24*7*365 in Asian, European and American continents.
Ind Innovations offers:
- Cloud computing with latest advancements.
- Efficient and effective Data Centre.
- Adaptive Enterprise Network.
- Network Field operations managed by their most experienced staff.
- Managed Services by the able leadership and vision.
- Software Solutions Support which is prompt, global and remote.
- Lifecycle management for all the portfolios.
- ICT Security.
- Online and in-house Training.
- Multi-Vendor Technical Support by the cosmopolitan and agile employees.
Industry expertise:
- Telecom • Travel • Broadcast • Education
- Healthcare • Hospitality • BFSI
- Media • Govt. /PSUs
The Achievements:
- Our client is Fortune 100-500 companies
- So far 200+ Domestic & international projects completed across all the industries.
- A promising 12% growth YOY
- An ISO – 9001 -2008 organisation.
- In terms of Skills & Warehouse and Logistics, we have the best reach for our PAN India operations.
