DELL EMC and SAP Launch GST-in-a-box for MSMEs in India

Dell EMC announced that it will deliver comprehensive on-premise digital Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions to enable Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India to become Goods and Services Tax (GST) ready. SAP’s pre-packaged ‘GST in a Box’ solution will be available to MSMEs through joint go-to-market initiatives across 30 SAP GST solution centers across 15 cities in India. Through the new solutions, customers can make their businesses GST ready in 100 days, thereby ensuring minimal disruption when it comes to transitioning to the new tax model while focusing on what they do best.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), a single window taxation system, is expected to be a catalyst in the digital transformation of Indian businesses of all sizes, including MSMEs. As per a CII report, this sector contributes up to seven percent of the manufacturing GDP, 31 percent of the GDP from service activities and 37 percent of manufacturing output to the Indian economy. There has also been a growing focus of the Indian government on MSMEs across industries. A five percent reduction in income tax declared in the Union Budget 2017 will prove beneficial for the sector, thereby encouraging their growth prospects.

The ‘GST in a Box’ solution from SAP India, running on infrastructure solutions provided by Dell EMC, is aimed at helping MSMEs digitally transform their businesses while also ensuring a smoother and faster transition to a digital ERP system. Dell EMC is the only edge-to-core technology solutions provider to set up solution centers in partnership with SAP.

Availability

The SAP ‘GST in a Box’ solution is available to organizations with immediate effect.