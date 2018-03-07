DELTA Introduces Nine Models in INX SERIES Uninterruptible Power Supply

Delta Electronics, Inc. announced the global launch of its INX Series, Standard Model , Extended Runtime 6A and Model Extended Runtime 16A Model. Single Phase1/ 2/ 3 kVAseries uninterruptible power supply (UPS).

Delta ́s product portfolio covers a huge range of components and power supply solutions for a large variety of application areas, like telecommunication, office systems, networking products, industrial automation and renewable energy solutions.

About USP of INX Series

INX1-3kVA is suitable for the small datacenter, IT and network device of SMB, workstation (POS/ATM), bank branches, telecom and more. In the range of 1/2/3kVA covers maximum segments in the market with nine models with all features available in their hand. The INX series is an online double-conversion UPS providing consistent sine-wave power to your critical equipment’s.

The INX series features an input power factor corrector and best-in-class AC-AC efficiency of up to 90-91% resulting in greater energy savings. The INX series leads the industry in combining compact size, availability, flexibility and low total cost of ownership.

INX series provides the Wide Input Voltage Range which allows the UPS to provide stable power supply even in harsh electrical environments and reduces the chance of using the battery and extends battery life.

The Major Difference

INX Series, Standard and Extended Runtime 6A Models, Single Phase 1/ 2/ 3 kVA and INX Series, Very Long Backup Models, Single Phase 1/ 2/ 3 kVA.

The standard model is available with battery with 1A charging current, Long Backup model is with 6A charging current & Very Long back up model is available with 15A charging current.

Standard and Extended Runtime 6A Models provides Protection against overvoltage; charger working even when the input switch is in off position & Extended Runtime 16A Models offers Protection against overvoltage; charger working even when the UPS is in standby mode.

Standard model and Extended Runtime 6A Models model INX series features an input power factor corrector and best-in-class AC-AC efficiency of up to 90% resulting in greater energy savings.

Products Available Of INX Series

In INX have total nine models presently as per below:

UPA102NX2000B0B0: UPS 1kVA Standard model with inbuilt battery for small backup time. UPA202NX2000B0B0: UPS 2kVA Standard model with inbuilt battery for small backup time. UPA302NX2000B0B0: UPS 3kVA Standard model with inbuilt battery for small backup time. UPA102NX2002N0B0: UPS 1kVA Extended Runtime 6A model without battery for medium backup time. UPA202NX2002N0B0: UPS 2kVA Extended Runtime 6A model without battery without battery for medium backup time. UPA302NX2002N0B0: UPS 3kVA Extended Runtime 6A model without battery without battery for medium backup time. UPA102NX2004N0B0: UPS 1kVA Extended Runtime 16A model without battery for higher backup time. UPA202NX2004N0B0: UPS 2kVA Extended Runtime 16A model without battery for higher backup time. UPA302NX2004N0B0: UPS 3kVA Extended Runtime 16A model without battery for higher backup time.

As the leading global provider of power management and thermal solutions, Delta Electronics is committed to offering more power solutions with high power performance and energy efficiency. The superior performance of the INX Series UPS 1-3kVA can fully safeguard small power rating loads in various vertical markets and applications. Delta continues to invest engineering resources in UPS development to meet customer needs in the global market.

Also in the area of electronic components, Delta has a wide range of inductive components to fulfill customer requirements in power and telecom applications, fiber optical transceivers for data centers and Ethernet applications, fuse-resistance protectors as well as EMI filters with low leakage current and cost-competitive design -Delta provides ideal components and solutions at a competitive price-performance ratio.