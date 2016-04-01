Developer Tools

Engineer.ai to announce new AI tool into the market

February 12, 2018

If you have an idea, you wanted to build an app, marketplace or something, then Engineer.ai is the place you are seeking. Engineer.ai believes that everyone should be empowered to ...

cloud

How Cloud Computing is Impacting the Way Developers Code

May 1, 2017

  We spoke to Sunil Mehra, Vice President -Middleware, Oracle India to understand the latest trends in the coding industry and how cloud technologies are impacting developers. Q: What are the latest ...

mobile apps

Why Progressive Web Apps Have the Potential to Replace Mobile Apps

April 5, 2017

    By Abhiram Talluri, Product Manager, ShopsUp A colleague of mine recently said me, “Hey, how about using Progressive Web App (PWA) technology, instead of native app” which made me dig deep ...

mobile wallets

An SDK Based on Artificial Intelligence that Enables Integrated Services on Mobile Wallets

March 31, 2017

  Niki.ai, India’s AI-fueled software company has released SDK for wallet companies to sell smart with an AI. The SDK empowers the wallets to enable conversational commerce on their mobile and web ...

web-development-tools

12 Tools to Develop Your Website Before Going Live

March 20, 2017

Developing a website is another thing and working live without any bug is different. Before going live you must ensure that whatever you have developed is working fine. So, keeping ...

ransomware

Hack2Secure Launches Computer-Based Testing Programme With Pearson VUE

March 7, 2017

  IT security firm Hack2Secure has entered into an agreement with Pearson VUE to launch a newcomputer-based testing (CBT) certification programme globally. The certification exams – Secure Web Application Development LifeCycle Practitioner ...

plugin and themees wordpress developer

PHP 7 Vs HHVM: Which One’s Cut For My WordPress CMS?

February 13, 2017

While PHP is still considered the favorite scripting language of many web developers, a virtual tool capable of executing PHP code called Hip Hop Virtual Machine (HHVM) has been giving ...

Tools

15 essential Open source Tools for Windows Admins

January 11, 2017

Here are some best tools those can help the Windows admin in day to day network troubleshooting, backup, analysis, software and communications protocol development, and education. 1: Wireshark Wireshark is used for network ...

10 Test Management Tools To Manage Testing Reports and Activities

January 9, 2017

Test management tools proved very useful to manage the testing reports and activities. Test management tools offer quick access to data analysis, collaborative tools and easy communication across multiple project teams. ...

6 Best Free SEO Tools for Startups

December 8, 2016

You can use these tools for enhancing your strategies until you garner enough revenue to move on to bigger and better tools. Here is a list of the best free ...

8 Open Source Programming Languages For Web Developers

December 5, 2016

Here are some programming languages which can be used to develop your own websites for the developers. Various programming languages are now available and each of them has distinct functions. Dart: Dart is ...

7 Essential Tools for the Lean Web Developer

November 10, 2016

Here is a list of some open source tools for the lean web developer Evernote Evernote is a cross-platform, free app designed for note taking, organizing, and archiving.  The app allows users ...

5 Open Source Developers Tools For Web Development

November 9, 2016

Here is a list of some open source tools for your web Development Systems. 1. ASP.NET: ASP.NET is an open source web framework for building modern web applications and services. With ...

godaddy-pro

GoDaddy Pro Review: A One Stop Solution for Developers to Monitor and Manage Several Sites

November 4, 2016

GoDaddy tries to ease web developers and designers’ day-to-day hassle of managing various clients with its new GoDaddy Pro Program. The program comes with automated tools to manage and monitor ...

5 Open Source Mobile Development Tools for Developers

October 12, 2016

Today every developer is familiar with the benefits of open source code and coding tools. Here is  a list of  few open source mobile development tools for developers... AML : ...

asteroidos

AsteroidOS: An Open source Smartwatch OS for developers

August 9, 2016

AsteroidOS is an open-source smartwatch operating system still in its early stages of development. Developers can currently port AsteroidOS to new smartwatches, or develop, translate and test apps on ...

functional-testing

8 Free Functional Testing Tools

August 2, 2016

Here are free eight testing tools that enable you to create advanced Performance Tests very quickly and run Automated Functional Tests. Selenium Selenium automates browsers. That's it! What you do with ...

TESTMANAGEMENT

4 Open Source Test Management tools

August 2, 2016

Here are few tools that help you in  manage the test administration, sequencing of the test, reporting of the test result  and much more... TET (Test Environment ...

Load testing

5 Website and Web Application Performance Testing Tools

July 26, 2016

Start your websites and web applications testing  for load, stress, and scalability by using theses free testing tools, and the good part is you don't need to have ...

androiddev

5 Handy Android Automated Testing Tools

July 26, 2016

Why should you use automated testing tools? Well, for starters, they help to save your time while testing various apps, they are really helpful in excluding errors, and they also help ...