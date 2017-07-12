DIGISOL launches 90 degree UTP Patch Panels

DIGISOL Systems announced the launch of its new 90 degree UTP Patch Panels under it’s Structured Cabling Systems (Passive) range. DIGISOL UTP Patch Panels have 90 Degree punch down design for convenient network terminations. DIGISOL Patch Panels have integral cable management shelf ensured for bend radius compliance. Exceeds ANSI/TIA/EIA-568-C.2 Standard and supports 1000-Base-T. DIGISOL’s patch panels have 6×4 module specially designed jack configuration and accommodates 22~26 AWG stranded and solid wires.

Termination in 90 Deg patch panel is easy and each cable can be treated separately in entire process. This reduces the loose connections during punch downs and assured strong contacts reducing human errors in termination process. This is very important for high frequency-high bandwidth transmissions.

Patch Panels are used to terminate a variety of low-voltage Ethernet cables like Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6A near Ethernet switch, mounting inside the Network Rack. PCB based loaded or pure unloaded patch panels are preferred to terminate higher bunches of cable, generally 6,12,24 and 48 ports. Available in 1U or 2U height. Loaded patch panels are generally available in removable or fixed modular type. 180 Deg patch panels have IDCs (Insulation Displacement Contacts) at the back side of panel whereas 90 Deg (Top Entry) Patch Panels have IDCs (Insulation Displacement Contacts) perpendicular. This degree is derived from the angle between the front side Ethernet patch cord and position of punching tool to terminate the horizontal cable, generally pulled from 305 mtrs cable boxes

DIGISOL SCS products adhere to EIA/TIA and ISO/IEC international standards. ROHS compliant products are backed by international 25 years product performance warranty

These Patch Panels are available in Cat5e, Cat6 and Cat6A type

Key Features:

90 Degree (Top Entry) Punch Down Design for Convenient Network Terminations

Ease of Installation is assured with built in Rear Cable Management

6×4 Module Specially Designed Jack Configuration

Removable Module Design

1U Patch Panel to Mount In any Standard Rack

Easy Port Labeling Identification Provision

Accommodates 22~26 AWG Stranded and Solid Wires