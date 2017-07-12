DigitalOcean Releases High CPU Droplets with Intel Xeon Scalable Processors

DigitalOcean, the cloud for developers, today released High CPU Droplets featuring the new Intel Xeon Scalable processors for compute-intensive applications that require the highest levels of CPU performance and reliability. Designed to have maximum access to powerful CPU resources, High CPU Droplets provide ideal support for applications such as ad exchanges, game servers, highly active front-end application servers, and queue/batch processing.

DigitalOcean’s standard Droplets make it easy for developers to deploy applications with a healthy balance of RAM, CPU, and local SSD-based storage, while High Memory Droplets are designed to run large-scale databases or distributed in-memory caches. High CPU is aimed directly at customers with significant

High CPU is aimed directly at customers with significant compute requirements who want CPU optimized cloud servers that are also reliable, consistent, highly performant, and affordable.

DigitalOcean is launching five new High CPU Droplet plans that start at $40 per month or $0.060 per hour and scale from two to 32 vCPUs, three to 48 GB of RAM while maintaining 20 GB of local SSD storage. Product highlights

Product highlights include access to the latest and most highly performant processors in the industry, the ability to deploy servers in multiple regions with DigitalOcean’s control panel or API in less than 55 seconds, and four times the CPU performance of standard Droplets.