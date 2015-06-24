E-com platform G2A now available for gaming freaks in India

by June 24, 2015 0 comments

E-commerce platform G2A has forayed in to Indian market .The platform offers digital games world, Xbox cards, PSN cards, licensed software amongst others which were previously not available at one place to access or buy for buyers looking for original or better say licensed version.

The platform offers around 14,000 digital products across multiple categories of software activation licenses for steam, origin, Xbox Live cards, PSN codes and time-cards for online games. G2A is catering to that segment of people of India who love to play games, need music, want new game cards, looking for PSN (Play Station Cards) codes, licensed software and many more entertainment solutions delivered direct to their PC.

‘Trinity Digital’ is the master franchise of G2A in India and active for more tie ups with e-tailers to expand its presence in Indian marketplace.

