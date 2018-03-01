How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age Technologies

Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals with the right skills in emerging technology domains like Machine Learning and AI.

It is clear that companies are looking at the widespread implementation of the trending technologies like AI/Ml, cloud computing, big data and data analytics, and IT professionals having expertise in the above domains will have a big say in the IT industry for years to come.

These training programs are helping companies with accelerated enterprise-wide technology adoption & implementation, resulting in smarter & better customer loyalty and retention with technology-enabled service delivery.

With the right training that is aligned with business needs, enterprises are also able to create a specialized, production-ready workforce to deliver high-technology projects. Hands-on training with lab exercises, case study & real-world scenario-based learning with live projects are some features that can empower trainees to take on assignments immediately after a training program.

As companies increase investment into capability building with new & emerging technologies to meet the demands of projects, enterprise training for specialized skills in domains like machine learning, AI, DevOps, and IoT is gaining traction.

Training provided in new age technologies

As per Markets and Markets Forecast 2020, conservative estimates indicate the global Machine Learning market will grow from USD 1.41 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.81 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.1%. According to research by PwC, 38% of US jobs, 35% of Germany Jobs, and 30% of UK jobs will be automated by 2030.

Although Machine Learning adoption is on the rise in India, there is still a lack of talent with experience in technologies like Deep Learning and Neural Networks. According to Tech Pro Research, 28% of companies have some experience with AI or machine learning, but over 40% of enterprise IT professionals don’t have the skills required to implement and support machine learning and AI deployments.

Thus with the widespread implementation of AI/ML, big data and cloud computing in their projects, companies are spending a considerable amount of their resources in getting their personnel trained at an advanced level in these techs to ensure they have a competitive advantage over their rivals when it comes to their work projects.

Let’s take a closer look at few trending technologies for the new digital age –

Machine Learning & AI

According to a Gartner survey, 59% organizations have improved and fast-tracked their method of gathering information for AI strategies while the remaining have already adopted AI solutions into their workflow on a trial basis.

Research suggests that 1 in 3 human employees will work closely with bots by 2019. Going by current estimates, there may be around 12.7 million jobs in robotics and automation in the US alone by 2025.

Big Data

50% of enterprises will embrace a public-cloud-first policy for data, big data, and analytics in 2018, expects Forrester. The focus will be more on data quality. This will drive up the job demand for data engineers. In an Indeed.com survey, it was observed that 13% of data-related job postings were for data engineers, with less than 1% for data scientists.

DevOps

This coming year could be the year DevOps goes mainstream. Containers are important to enable technology for DevOps and in 2018; growth in container deployments is expected to accelerate. Demand for Deployment Engineers, DevOps Engineers, Automation DevOps Engineers and Portal DevOps Specialists is expected to see a spike.

Data Analytics

With an increase in the number of large datasets to process & derive insights from, effective machine learning algorithms, and systems to operate these algorithms have risen in popularity. Data Analytics is a lifeline for the IT industry right now.

Technologies and techniques like Big data, Data science, Machine learning, and Deep learning, which are used in analyzing vast volumes of data are expanding rapidly. To refine data analytics strategy and to be a successful data scientist, gaining deep insights of customer behaviour and system performance is a must. Currently, India has well over 50,000 open data analytics jobs on the market, and this number is expected to grow to 100,000 in 2018.

Artificial Intelligence

1 in 5 enterprises will use AI to make decisions in 2018. AI helps organizations offer customized solutions to customers and provide instructions to employees on what to say and do — in real time. Older generation text analytics platforms were very complex.

Very few companies were successful in analyzing the text data. With deep learning in artificial intelligence, it will be possible to successfully analyze both structured and unstructured text data. In a recent symposium of Gartner ITxpo 2017, the insights on AI clearly suggested that AI will become a positive net job motivator, creating2.3Mjobsin2020andtherewillbe2millionnet-newAIjobsby2025.