Exclusive on Amazon, Honor 6X gets new Price Tag

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives, recently announced a price reduction on one of its bestselling online smartphones, the Honor 6X in India. Initially retailing at INR 12,999 (32GB) and INR 15,999 (64GB), consumers can now purchase the device for INR 11,999 (32GB) and INR 12,999 (64GB) exclusively on Amazon.in.

Launched earlier in January in India, the Honor 6X has won several awards at the Consumer Electronics Summit (CES) 2017. The Honor 6X offers true value for money at an attractive price tag, coupled with best in class features has generated a lot of attention from consumers pan India.

“The Honor 6X is one our best sellers that has won many hearts due to its performance and dual camera capabilities, all at a very attractive price. The Honor 6X will now be available at a more attractive price for all Amazon India customers from 6th June onwards, making the Honor 6X an even more attractive proposition. This is the perfect time for all those who have been waiting to get their hands on the device”said Allen Wang – Director Product Center, Huawei India Consumer Business Group.

In terms of specifications, Honor 6X features a gorgeous 5.5-inch full HD (1920*1080p) display, the ergonomically designed Honor 6X boasts a full metal slim body (8.2mm thick) with 2.5D glass on the front and curved panel on the back. The smartphone is localized for the Indian users with EMUI availability in 14 local languages (Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Oriya, Punjabi, Assamese, Maithili and Nepali) and comes with the SOS button which will act as an emergency alarm and send an SMS to preset numbers and also provide location information.

The Honor 6X is available exclusively on Amazon.in and the company has experienced overwhelming customer response with the device going out of stock in a matter of minutes.